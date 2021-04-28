The West Virginia defense has lost another player as senior defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler Jr. announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal.
"I want to start off by saying how great Mountaineer nation has been to me. Since the day I committed here and I was told I have 1.8 million new fans now. You guys never showed me any different. I got my degree here, created memories I have to cherish for life and developed relationships here with some of the closest people to me. I've experienced some of the greatest games in college football and been a part of amazing teams during my time here. Nothing feels better than singing "Country Roads" after a win on Mountaineer Field. I wouldn't change one thing about my time here and will always have love for this state and university," Pooler said in a tweet.
"I want to thank coach (Neal) Brown, coach (Jordan) Lesley and the staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity, but after recent discussions with my family and much prayer, I have decided it's best for me to finish out my career somewhere else. So, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The best is yet to come."
West Virginia's defense has seen some key pieces either enter the NFL Draft or enter the NCAA transfer portal in the past few months as Pooler is the latest edition. A defense that ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 4 in NCAA Division I football will be without multiple starters from 2020 with Tony Fields and All-American Darius Stills entering the draft and the departures of Tykee Smith, Dreshun Miller and Pooler through the transfer portal.
In three seasons for the Mountaineers, Pooler appeared in 28 games. Pooler had little effect for the WVU defense in his first two seasons, but really came into his own in 2019 under head coach Neal Brown.
In 2019, Pooler played in all 12 games and finished with 26 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Pooler also recorded three pass deflections.
The senior defensive lineman had a lackluster year in 2020 as he only played in eight games of the shortened season. Overall, Pooler recorded 14 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.