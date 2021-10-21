As West Virginia returns from a much needed bye week, let's take an in depth look at how the team has performed coming off of a bye week during Neal Brown’s tenure.
In Brown’s first two seasons, West Virginia holds a 1-4 record when coming out of a bye week. While the record looks bad, each of the four losses came against ranked opponents while the one win came against Kansas.
The Mountaineers limped into the bye week with a 2-4 record, having lost the last three games played. This season, West Virginia will have just one bye week, last season the team had three due to COVID-19 scheduling and cancellations.
The first bye week for West Virginia a season ago came immediately after the first game of the season. Last season’s team took on Oklahoma State when it came off of the bye and dropped that game 27-13.
The 2020 Oklahoma State team finished third in the Big 12 with an 8-3 record including a 6-3 conference record. In that game, the West Virginia defense allowed two 100-yard rushers as Chuba Hubbard and La’Darren Brown each surpassed the 100-yard mark.
The West Virginia offense out gained OKST but was unable to finish drives which led to a loss.
Following West Virginia’s double-overtime win over Baylor in early October last season, the team was given a week off before taking on Kansas.
The Mountaineers easily took down Kansas, 38-17, it was one of the most complete games West Virginia has played under Brown. The offense amassed over 500 yards with Leddie Brown rushing for over 200 and the defense held Kansas to just 157 yards.
West Virginia’s third bye week of the 2020 season came as a result of the cancellation of the team’s game against Oklahoma. With the bye week, the Mountaineers had an extra week to plan for the first place Iowa State Cyclones.
Much like the team’s first bye week of the season, this one did not help much as the Mountaineers lost to Iowa State, 42-6. Iowa State came out on top in every single statistical category in that game, plays, passing yards, rushing yards and touchdowns to name a few.
In Brown’s first year, WVU had two bye weeks, one prior to playing Texas and one before playing a Thursday night game at Baylor. Both Baylor and Texas were ranked within the top-15 during the 2019 campaign.
The Mountaineers lost both games but played up to the opponent and kept the game close until the very end. WVU had a good chance to win the game against Texas but three second half interceptions from Austin Kendall sealed WVU's fate.
West Virginia did not have a full bye when it took on Baylor in 2019 but it was an extended time off before the game. A normal bye week would give a team 14 days between games, WVU had 12 days before playing Baylor.
Baylor took the lead in the fourth quarter with a field goal bringing the score to 14-17. With less than five minutes remaining in the game, Casey Legg’s game tying field goal attempt was blocked.