In the most recent game for West Virginia football against Baylor, the offense came on the field looking poised and improved after only putting up one touchdown the week before against Oklahoma State.
The first drive included a critical fourth down and six conversion just past midfield. It also had quarterback Jarret Doege running the ball multiple times, including the one-yard touchdown run where he went untouched.
After a promising first possession, WVU did not score another point until there was under a minute and a half left in the third quarter to go up 14-7. In between touchdowns, the Mountaineers turned it over three times with Doege throwing two interceptions and fumbling another.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was still in a positive mood about the offense after the game though, despite a lackluster performance at times.
“In the second half, the offense didn’t screw it up,” Neal Brown said. “Here’s where we figured out a way to win today where we didn’t find a way to win last week: 3-for-3 on fourth down, red zone (was) 4-for-4, and then if you look at our second half scoring drive… we ran the ball eight times and we figured out a way.”
Even with a lot of inconsistencies, the Mountaineer offense has a lot of pieces that could come together and perform well, it just may take time.
Through three games, junior running back Leddie Brown is already approaching the number of rushing yards he had all of last season. For the team that averaged only 73 yards rushing per game last season, that has jumped to 177 yards per game in 2020.
Among the improvement in the rushing attack, WVU is very deep at the wide receiver position with many being very young.
The Mountaineers are led by three sophomores in receiving yards on the year, with Winston Wright leading the way, followed by Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton. That trio also has four of the five touchdown receptions this season.
Against Baylor, Ford-Wheaton had an exceptional touchdown catch in the first overtime after having a down game up to that point. Neal Brown says that Ford-Wheaton has a long way to go but could be a great player for the program.
“Bryce is a long way from being a finished product,” Neal Brown said of Ford-Wheaton. “He’s still learning how to play. He didn’t play a lot last year, came on at the end and played some. Today wasn’t his best day but I’ll say it again, growth. He showed growth.”
Potential doesn’t translate on to the field immediately, and Neal Brown knows that his receivers are going to need to step up as Big 12 competition continues.
“As far as a receiver group, we got to play better,” Neal Brown said about their Baylor performance. “Ball hit the ground too many times. We had drops. We got to help the quarterback.”
WVU will have a week off to fix some things before taking on the Kansas Jayhawks at Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 17. The game will be played at noon and will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1.