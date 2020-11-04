In 2019, West Virginia struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position, but that has not been the case this season with quarterback Jarret Doege starting every game so far and statistically performing in the top half of the Big 12.
Through six games, Doege has thrown for 1,690 yards on a 64% completion rate. He also has 11 touchdown passes compared to only three interceptions. Two of those interceptions came in one game against Baylor.
His passing yardage total places him second in the Big 12 right behind Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler. His touchdown total places him third in the conference with only Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and Rattler sitting ahead of him.
Over the past three games, Doege has had his best stretch of games since taking over the starting role late last season, averaging 322 passing yards per game and having thrown six touchdowns with zero interceptions. That span includes a career-high 347 yards against Texas Tech on Oct. 24.
“It allows you to improve,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said on the consistent play of his quarterback. “Doege’s getting better. He’s strung together three 300-yard games, decision making is really good, demeanor, [he] had a calmness about him."
Even with the consistent play of Doege, the Mountaineer receivers have struggled to return the favor. A constant issue for WVU this season has been dropped passes.
However, Brown doesn’t feel that the receiving corps has underperformed despite the issues.
“Our fans don’t want to hear this, but [the wide receivers] really didn’t play bad last week [against Texas Tech],” Brown said. “They ran better routes. They won versus man coverage, and they’ve been getting better over the last three weeks.”
With the improving performance of Doege, the West Virginia offense is balancing out the explosive rushing attack that has led the Mountaineers this season. Running back Leddie Brown is currently ranks second in the Big 12 in rushing yards while averaging 116 yards per game.
“He pays the price during the week,” Neal Brown said of Doege’s game preparedness. “What I mean by that is his preparation mentally and physically, and I’m really glad he’s been able to show that in the past three games.”
Doege will have the opportunity to go toe to toe with the two quarterbacks in the Big 12 that sit above him in the rankings in the next three weeks. West Virginia faces Texas this Saturday in Austin, Texas, and the Mountaineers host Oklahoma on Nov. 21.