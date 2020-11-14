Following an offensive struggle against the Texas Longhorns last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers played exceptionally defensively, but also had a dominant offensive performance in a 24-6 victory over TCU on Saturday.
TCU (3-4, 3-4 Big 12) began the afternoon with an 11-play drive that looked like it would put the Horned Frogs on the board early, but ended in a punt that pinned WVU (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) at its own 1-yard line. West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege took over and orchestrated one of the most impressive drives of the season by the Mountaineer offense.
The drive began with two straight runs by running back Leddie Brown that gained six yards. On third down, Doege went to the air and found Sean Ryan for a 15-yard gain to kick the offense into gear. It was the first of three converted third downs on the drive.
Doege took West Virginia down to the TCU 1-yard line with his arm. On the opening drive, Doege went 7-for-8 for 77 yards before barreling into the end zone for the rushing touchdown to put WVU ahead, 7-0 with only three minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
The ensuing TCU drive looked like it would be a quick three-and-out but following a personal foul penalty on West Virginia for running into the punter, the Horned Frogs were able to reset. TCU drove it to the WVU 14-yard line before attempting a 32-yard field goal to get on the board trailing 7-3.
The Mountaineers took over looking to extend their lead and put the game away early. WVU did just that with a 75-yard touchdown drive that only took six plays before Doege hit T.J. Simmons in the right corner of the end zone for his first score of the game.
These were the last points until midway through the third quarter as WVU headed into halftime leading 14-3.
West Virginia began the second half with possession and burned the first seven minutes off the clock in the third quarter. The offense was cruising to what looked like another touchdown score, but it was halted by a false start penalty that led to a 42-yard Casey Legg field goal.
TCU answered with a field goal of its own to trail 17-6 going into the fourth quarter. Things didn’t lighten up for the Horned Frogs in the final 15 minutes of play as the stifling WVU defense forced two turnovers en route to holding TCU to only 295 total yards.
To extend the lead, Doege hit Simmons for their second touchdown of the afternoon to close out the victory 24-6.
Doege finished the game 19-of-26 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. By failing to crack 300 yards passing, it ended his four-game streak of at least 300 passing yards.
During the week, Leddie Brown was a question mark for West Virginia as he was dealing a hamstring injury that he had suffered against Texas the week prior. Against TCU, he showed no signs of injury as he accumulated 156 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Defensively, the Mountaineers were stout once again in another lockdown performance. TCU gained only 161 passing yards and went 6-for-14 on third down conversions. WVU only had one sack as a team but had five tackles for loss.
West Virginia has a bye week next before hosting the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 28.