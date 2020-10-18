On Saturday, it was the same story but just a different opponent for the West Virginia defense. The Mountaineers had another elite performance on defense to propel themselves to a 38-17 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.
It was not the best of starts for West Virginia with Kansas capitalizing on some offensive miscues to take a 10-0 lead less than six minutes into the game. Following the touchdown drive by Kansas, the Jayhawks would only reach WVU’s side of the 50-yard line one time for the remainder of the game.
Head coach Neal Brown acknowledged the confidence that the defense is playing with.
“Defensively, we’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Brown said following the win. “Guys are flying around. It’s really about effort and about physicality.”
Kansas finished the game with only 157 total yards. The Jayhawks accumulated seven first downs while going 2-of-13 (15%) on third down conversions.
On the ground, Kansas finished with 62 yards. Junior running back Pooka Williams, who has amassed 1,000 yards in a season twice in his career, gained 21 yards for the Jayhawks.
Something that Brown has pushed for this season has been negative plays forced by the defense. The Mountaineers finished Saturday’s battle with five sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Brown pointed the majority of the defensive success to the play of the defensive line.
“I think defensive success starts from up front,” Brown said. “We’ve got some guys there that are doing a nice job that are winning one on one battles. We’re mixing it up as far as how we get to some of our pressure stuff.”
One of the interceptions was caught by Darius Stills. Stills dove for an incredible catch after a pass was tipped by a WVU defender. This was the first interception of Stills’ career.
“That’s one of the plays you just tip your hat off to,” Josh Chandler-Semedo said about Stills’ interception. “That’s a play that 99% of the people in the country are not going to make. He laid out like a wide receiver for that ball.”
Two Mountaineers also had incredible performances with redshirt senior defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler finishing with six total tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Freshman defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor also finished with the exact same stat line as Pooler.
For the year, the West Virginia defense only allows 240 total yards per game. The rushing defense is the best in the Big 12 in only allowing 92 yards per game.
“We prepare with confidence,” Chandler-Semedo said. “Our coaches believe in us and we believe in each other, so we just go out there to play for each other.”