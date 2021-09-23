The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) have been top dog in the Big 12 for many years now. However, they are on their way out of the Big 12. So, this could be one of the last times that West Virginia has to travel to Norman, Oklahoma, where it hasn’t faired well since joining the conference in 2012.
Head coach: Lincoln Riley has been head coach of the Sooners since Bob Stoops retired in 2017. In that tenure, Riley has led Oklahoma to three appearances in the College Football Playoff. With a 3-0 start to 2021, Oklahoma is 48-8 under Riley in his fifth season as head coach. Against West Virginia, Riley has handled the Mountaineers. The Sooners are 3-0 against WVU and won the last meeting in 2019, 52-14.
Player to Watch: Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the season as one of the Heisman Trophy favorites. Through three weeks, the chatter surrounding him as subsided, but he is still a contender. Rattler is second in the Big 12 in passing with 761 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He has thrown just two interceptions and he has a completion rate of 75%.
“The thing about Rattler is that his arm talent is so unique,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “He can move and he extends plays. He has one of the strongest arms and one of the quickest releases that I’ve seen.”
Rest of the Team: The Oklahoma defense currently ranks No. 7 in the Big 12 in total defense. The Sooners on average allow 319 total yards and 17 points per game. However, the Sooners lead the conference in total sacks with 13 and are second in opponent’s third down conversion rate at 30%.
On offense, the Sooners are dominant once again. Along with having one of the best quarterbacks in the country, Oklahoma has a solid option at wide receiver in Marvin Mims. Through three games, Mims has eight catches for 168 yards. That ranks Mims No. 7 in the Big 12 in receiving yards.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood leads the team in receptions with 14 through three games. Haselwood is second on the squad and No. 17 in the conference in yards with 127 as he also has two touchdowns.
Season so far: Oklahoma hasn’t dominated lackluster opponents this season. The Sooners are sporting wins against Tulane (40-35), Western Carolina (76-0) and Nebraska (23-16). None of those teams currently have a winning record with Nebraska being the best at 2-2.
Game Outlook: The Mountaineers have not had the best of luck when playing the Sooners. West Virginia heads into Saturday's game with a major win over No. 15 Virginia Tech despite a near collapse in the fourth quarter. The WVU defense has been tested already this season by solid opponents and it will face its toughest opponent against Oklahoma.