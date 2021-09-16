This Saturday, West Virginia will host No. 15 Virginia Tech in a battle for the Black Diamond Trophy. The two teams have met 52 times and WVU leads the all-time series, 28-23-1.
Virginia Tech has won the last three games over West Virginia with the most recent win coming in 2017. The Hokies were ranked in the top-25 in the last two meetings, No. 21 in 2017 and No. 3 in 2005.
Head coach: Justin Fuente was in his second season at the helm for the Hokies when the two teams last met. Fuente led his team to a 31-24 victory in that game. Prior to coaching Virginia Tech, Fuente was the head coach at Memphis.
Fuente is now in his 10th season as a head coach and his sixth with Virginia Tech, he has a record of 40-26 at Virginia Tech and an overall record of 66-49.
In his time at Virginia Tech, Fuente has only finished below third-place in the ACC Coastal division one time.
Players to watch: Quarterback Braxton Burmeister has been an explosive option for the Hokie offense so far this season. The dual-threat quarterback started the season completing 12-of-19 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown along with nine rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown. His 211 yards of total offense helped propel the Hokies to an upset of then-No. 10 North Carolina on Sept. 3.
Burmeister continued to play well in the second game as he passed for 142 yards and ran for 52 more against Middle Tennessee State.
“Burmeister is a dual-threat, he is really fast and that sticks out on film,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “He has a big arm and he's making a lot of throws on the field that you don't see.”
Defensively, the Hokies have a solid secondary led by corner Jermaine Waller who currently leads the ACC in interceptions (2). Waller has one interception in each game so far this season along with a pass breakup against UNC. Waller is also third on the team with 12 total tackles.
“Conner and Waller are great in coverage, I think they’ve played at a high level through two weeks,” Brown said. “Waller may be playing as good as any corner in the country right now.”
Rest of the team: Aside from Burmeister, the Hokie offense has two other players with more than 50 yards rushing so far this season. Running backs Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear have combined for 149 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
In the passing game, Virginia Tech is led by its top two receivers from a year ago, Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson. Turner has had four catches in both games this season and has amassed 131 yards. Robinson has caught five passes this season for a total of 43 yards and one touchdown.
Team outlook: The Hokies average 164 yards per game passing along with 175.5 yards yards per game rushing. Virginia Tech’s offense is averaging 26 points per game so far this season, but the defense has been leading the way holding teams to just 12 points per game.
The Hokie defense has held opponents to an average of 106 rushing yards per game and 245 passing yards per game.