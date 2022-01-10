The West Virginia football team announced on Monday that they've hired a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell.
Welcome to #AlmostHeaven, Graham Harrell!📰: https://t.co/xbMhcE1qYb#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/OPqinxWXJO— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) January 10, 2022
Harrell will take over the main offensive coordinator responsibilities alongside current offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, with Parker taking a smaller role as co-offensive coordinator and a wide receivers coach.
Harrel's last coaching job was as the offensive coordinator at USC, spanning from 2019 to 2021, before he decided to leave at the end of 2021.
Harrell was also star quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful for the Red Raiders from 2005-2008, and also made his way to the NFL after college. He played for the Green Bay Packers from 2010 to 2012 and on the New York Jets in 2013.