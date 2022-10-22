During Saturday's lopsided 48-10 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, former WVU running back Steve Slaton voiced his frustrations on West Virginia football's recent struggles.
Slaton made a tweet during Saturday's game, saying that WVU football is "getting hard to watch."
Getting hard to watch— Steve Slaton (@Steve23Slaton) October 22, 2022
Former West Virginia cornerback Terrell Chestnut also made a comment about the team, agreeing with Slaton and taking a positive approach to the Mountaineers' struggles under head coach Neal Brown.
Been hard for the past 4 years brotha— Terrell Chestnut (@TChestnut) October 22, 2022
Still gonna support the little bros as I know you will as well!— Terrell Chestnut (@TChestnut) October 22, 2022