With the upcoming West Virginia football spring game scheduled for Saturday, Charles Montgomery and Nick Kremer give their expectations for the spring game and the 2021 college football season.
All eyes on Jarret Doege
Charles Montgomery, Sports Editor
Entering the spring, head coach Neal Brown hadn’t named an official starting quarterback and he was more focused on the learning aspects that come with spring practice. Despite Brown not naming his official starter, I think it is very safe to assume that Jarret Doege will return to the starting role in 2021.
Doege had a good season a year ago in which he ranked in the top half of the Big 12 in most statistical categories. There was room for concern when he had to be benched in the Liberty Bowl for Austin Kendall, but Kendall transferred in January.
The Gold-Blue game will allow Doege to show off his arm a bit and hopefully show confidence in his decision-making even if it is a scrimmage against his own teammates. I expect to see Doege air the ball out a bit and to get creative with his plays. He’ll need some creativity in the fall to win games for WVU, and this is a perfect time to show that he can.
Garrett Greene, Garrett Greene, Garrett Greene
Charles Montgomery, Sports Editor
There wasn’t necessarily a quarterback competition to keep tabs on this spring for WVU, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t track the younger quarterbacks on this roster.
I really like Garrett Greene and I think he has incredible potential to be a solid starter for Brown. As I stated above, I think it is safe to assume that Doege will be QB1 in the fall, but there isn’t any reason to forget about Greene.
He has incredible mobility, which makes him a dangerous dual-threat quarterback for the Mountaineers. I was surprised last season that his number wasn’t called more for wildcat plays, but I could definitely see it happening this year.
I truly think if there is a point in the season where Doege is playing mediocre, if Greene continues to improve, his name might be called to dig WVU out of a possible rut. Even if he doesn’t get many snaps in the fall, Greene is my starter in 2022 without a doubt.
How you doing, defense?
Charles Montgomery, Sports Editor
For the first time since Brown took over as head coach, we’re entering a season with a lot of questions on defense.
The Mountaineers lost a lot of pivotal players in the offseason with the transfers of Dreshun Miller and Tykee Smith. Plus, Tony Fields and All-American Darius Stills are both in the 2021 NFL Draft, so neither one of them are coming back.
The Tykee Smith loss hurts because you pair that with the departure of co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae. I think the biggest question marks are centered around the secondary on this defense. How does that unit move on without Miller and an All-American caliber player in Smith without the coaching of Addae?
There is strength on the defensive line with the return of some key starters.
Post Darius Stills era for the D-line
Nick Kremer, Assistant Sports Editor
The defensive line will have some new faces making plays with the departure of Darius Stills to the NFL Draft and Jordan Lesley moving to the defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach position. The new defensive line coach, Andrew Jackson, was previously the defensive line coach at Old Dominion and James Madison.
While Darius Stills will be hard to replace, the defensive line should still be a strong unit with Dante Stills leading the way. Last season Dante Stills finished with 35 tackles and a team-leading 10 tackles for loss. Ahkeem Mesidor led the team in sacks a season ago and will also be returning.
It is unclear who will be replacing Darius Stills as the top defensive tackle, and it is even harder after his backup from last season, Quay Mays, transferred.
New look O-line
Nick Kremer, Assistant Sports Editor
The West Virginia offensive line will look a little different this year as it lost two starters in Mike Brown and Chase Behrndt, who entered their names in the 2021 NFL Draft. Briason Mays made 23 appearances and seven starts in his time at West Virginia before transferring at the end of last season.
The offensive line will now have some question marks but it also has a lot of hype building with a couple of additions. Coach Matt Moore added two four-star players to his line with Doug Nester (OG) transferring from Virginia Tech and Wyatt Milum (OT) committing to WVU. Milum will not be on campus until the start of summer workouts.
Last season, the offensive line held its own in run blocking paving the way for a team total of 1,351 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. The team struggled in pass blocking however as they gave up 21 sacks. With 2.1 sacks allowed per game WVU finished No. 57 in the nation in the least sacks per game.
I expect that the offensive line will be much improved and it will start with Zach Frazier. Frazier will be a sophomore when the new season starts and is poised to be a leader of this offensive line at the center position.
Trickett adds to the tight end room
Nick Kremer, Assistant Sports Editor
Tight ends coach Travis Trickett added two tight ends to the team this offseason with Treylan Davis and Victor Wikstrom. Last season, the three tight ends that caught passes were Mike O’Laughlin, T.J. Banks and Charles Finley. The trio combined for just 20 catches and 180 yards with O’Laughlin getting the majority of the touches.
With the addition of two big tight ends, the WVU offense will have more options. Davis is a strong tight end who is a hard nose blocker and whose dad was a former offensive lineman.
Wikstrom is an athletic tight end who clocked a 4.4 40-yard dash at multiple camps during his recruitment. Wikstrom was the top recruit in Sweden and participated in multiple European Championship games including the Nordic Championships, World Championships and European Championships. Both Davis and Wikstrom measure in at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds.