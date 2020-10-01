Countless mental errors against a top-tier opponent resulted in West Virginia falling to No. 15 Oklahoma State last Saturday — a rough performance that dismayed head coach Neal Brown.
“Extremely disappointing performance, we were an undisciplined football team today,” Brown said following the defeat. “Before we can win big games, we have to not lose them, and this was a big game against Oklahoma State.”
West Virginia outgained Oklahoma State in total yardage with 353 yards compared to 342 yards by the Cowboys. However, 12 penalties that totaled for 106 yards was a factor WVU could not overcome in the loss.
Brown said that the Oklahoma State loss was a very winnable game for his team, but he doesn’t see any reason to take the loss too hard early in the season.
“You can’t take losses home, it’s part of it if you’re in this business,” Brown said. “This may be the toughest loss we’ve had here, but I don’t think it’s fair to your family if you take it home.”
The amount of penalties for Saturday’s game is a surprising number for this team under Brown. In 2019, West Virginia averaged just under 50 yards per game in penalty yardage, good for 46th overall in the FBS.
Through two games, WVU is sitting at 66th out of the 72 teams playing FBS football right now. The average penalty yards for the Mountaineers this season is 95 yards per game.
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Chase Behrndt cited the team's struggles in getting on the same page being a factor, ultimately leading to many of the team's mistakes against the Cowboys.
“We just couldn’t get on the right page, whether it was four guys doing their job or one guy that wasn’t executing, those were the drive stoppers,” Behrndt said. “This week we really need to focus on communicating and pushing each other to stay focused.”
Brown is determined to fix the mental errors that his team committed against OSU leading up to the Baylor game on Saturday.
“The procedure penalties and the non-aggressive penalties need to be eliminated because they kill yourself,” Brown said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “Where we are right now, we cannot beat ourselves.”
Baylor played its first game of 2020 last Saturday against Kansas, and had issues committing penalties as well. The Bears finished with eight penalties for 95 yards.
With the number of mistakes made by the players and coaching staff, Brown is focusing on the mental aspect of fixing mistakes that occur on the field.
“The learning point for this team is that the details matter and how small the margin is between winning and losing,” Brown said. “This was a winnable game and there were winning plays that we could’ve made that could’ve changed the outcome, but we just didn’t make them.”