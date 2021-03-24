With college basketball nearing its end, college football is beginning to get in full swing for its spring practices.
The West Virginia football team took the field for the first time in 2021 on Wednesday to get its spring practices started. Head coach Neal Brown is at the helm of the Mountaineers for his third season and saw a lot of energy on the field Wednesday.
“It was good to get back outside today,” Brown said. “A lot of energy in practice. A significant difference from last year’s spring and definitely much improved from year one. I like this team, and it’s a fun group to coach.”
Brown enters the spring with focus on improving situational football, such as two-point conversions, and Brown also wants the team to respond to adversity better.
“Situational football is No. 1,” Brown said. “Today, we really worked on two-point plays because with the new overtime rules, I think that’s going to be important. I didn’t think in the last two years we responded to adversity in an elite manner. We need to do that to improve where we are in our league right now.”
The Mountaineers will be looking to fill holes left on the defensive side of the ball with the departure of All-American Darius Stills — NFL Draft — and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Tony Fields. West Virginia also lost a key piece in its secondary with Dreshun Miller, who transferred to Auburn.
With those departures, Brown wants to take time in the spring to teach multiple players to play different positions in case players will be moved around during the regular season.
“In the spring, we train a bunch of guys in different spots and we’re doing that across the board,” Brown said. “It makes a lot of sense to give yourself some versatility. I think spring is a time of teaching, it’s a time of getting guys prepared for the season and during the season you’re going to have to move guys around too.”
Jarret Doege started all 11 games for West Virginia last season, and he is expected to be the starter this year in Morgantown. With the departure of Austin Kendall in the offseason, the next quarterback on the roster for WVU is redshirt freshman Garrett Greene. However, Brown is not prepared to name his starting quarterback and wants to focus on teaching his players more.
“This is a teaching environment here,” Brown said. “We’re really not coming out of spring with starters in any position. Our record at the end of spring is going to be 0-0, and so to me, we’re not going to play any games, so we’re not in a spot where starters and backups matter. There is not necessarily a one, two, three, at any position. You won’t see a depth chart.”
West Virginia will have practice for the next few weeks before it hosts its annual Gold-Blue spring game on April 24 in Morgantown. The 2021 football season officially begins on Sept. 4 against the Maryland Terrapins in College Park, Maryland.