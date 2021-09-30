So far this season, the West Virginia passing game has struggled and against then-No. 4 Oklahoma, it put up its worst game of the season. The team passed for just 179 yards against the Sooners and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton accounted for more than half (93 yards).
With eight receptions against Oklahoma, Ford-Wheaton set a new career-high in catches. The redshirt junior also leads the team in receiving yards this season (219) and is second in receptions (15) only trailing Winston Wright Jr.
Prior to playing Oklahoma, Ford-Wheaton had just seven catches and 126 yards in three games this season.
The West Virginia offense has struggled with passing the ball this season, the team ranks fifth in the Big 12 in passing yards per game. While the team is middle of the pack in terms of passing yards per game, it is ninth in the conference in yards per attempt (7.5).
The team will need even more from Ford-Wheaton who currently ranks eighth in the Big 12 in receiving yards. Ford-Wheaton knows that he must get better at accumulating yards after catch to be a better weapon going forward.
“I have to work on some running after the catch and making people miss,” Ford-Wheaton said. “To take the next step I have to try to be elite at breaking tackles and making big plays.”
Following the game, head coach Neal Brown stated that his team failed to break tackles and gain yards after the catch. Brown also emphasized that the team ran a lot of slant routes and that they were successful but in order to be better, wide receivers need to make plays with the ball already in their hands.
Against Oklahoma, Ford-Wheaton found success when running a cross route which gave Ford-Wheaton and his large frame an advantage over the defense.
“It is one of our go to plays (cross routes) and our offensive coordinator did a good job calling it when the defense was in a certain coverage, it was just open,” Ford-Wheaton said.
Ford-Wheaton’s big performance was not a shock to offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. Parker credited the game to Wheaton’s weekly preparation.
“You prepare every week and the ball found him, we found a good matchup and he was prepared for it,” Parker said. “That is how we want to prepare our guys, you do not know when that game will be or when the moment will be.”
Although it seemed like the offense was targeting Ford-Wheaton from the beginning, it was not necessarily the team’s plan going into the game.
“I did not go out and say, ‘Bryce Wheaton is going to have nine catches today, I feel it,’ ” Parker said.
Going forward, the Mountaineers will need Ford-Wheaton to replicate the production he had against Oklahoma. Currently West Virginia attempts the second most passes in the conference but has some of the lowest production from it.
Ford-Wheaton and the passing game should see an uptick in production this week as it takes on Texas Tech.
Texas Tech has given up the second most passing yards per game in the Big 12 this season. Last week, Texas passed for 303 yards and five touchdowns against the Red Raiders.