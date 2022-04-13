The WVU football team's quarterback room just got a little more crowded, as former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has decided to transfer to the Mountaineers, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Former Georgia QB JT Daniels told @PeteThamel that he's transferring to West Virginia. He called coach Neal Brown and informed him of the decision Wednesday morning. https://t.co/yKVz4lrW7q pic.twitter.com/0AaCG3LeTr— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 13, 2022
In four seasons at the college level Daniels has thrown for 32 touchdowns and 4,840 yards. He comes to West Virginia after two seasons at Georgia, with one year of eligibility remaining.
The Irvine, Calif. native will join the blue and gold in the midst of an ongoing quarterback battle, with Garret Greene and true freshman Nicco Marchiol the frontrunners to take the starting role prior to Daniels' arrival.
Daniels will also be reunited with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, the Mountaineers newest offseason coaching addition. The two spent time together in the 2018 and 2019 seasons at USC, in which time Daniels threw for 15 touchdowns on 60.7% completion percentage.
Despite seeing limited play time last season, Daniels made the most of his opportunities by completing 72.3% of his passes on a 155.1 passer rating.
Daniels' experience and familiarity within Harrell's offensive should make the incoming senior an immediate favorite to win the starting job come August.