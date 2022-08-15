Former WVU quarterback Jarret Doege has left his third college after re-entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday, leaving Western Kentucky after competing for the starting position in fall camp.
Max Olson of The Athletic confirmed the report on Sunday night.
Western Kentucky QB Jarret Doege has re-entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has confirmed.The WVU transfer was competing with West Florida transfer Austin Reed for the starting QB job.— Max Olson (@max_olson) August 15, 2022
WKU was Doege's third school during his college career, making stops at Bowling Green and spending two seasons at WVU before entering the transfer portal at the end of the 2021 season.
Doege was competing for the starting spot with fellow transfer quarterback Austin Reed out of the University of West Florida. He leaves Western Kentucky with one season of eligibility remaining.
Doege never recorded a snap for the Hilltoppers, but in two seasons at WVU accumulated 5,635 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions.