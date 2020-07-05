Four additional members of the West Virginia University football team have tested positive for the coronavirus, the WVU athletic department announced Sunday.
The names of those testing positive have not been disclosed.
In June, the team had two positive tests for the virus.
The team began summer workouts last month in preparation for the 2020 season. The Mountaineers are currently scheduled to open the season against Florida State in Atlanta on Sept. 5.
Note: We have adjusted some wording in order to clarify this article.