Athletic Director Shane Lyons announced on Wednesday that the Backyard Brawl will gain four new matchups in football, coming from 2029 to 2032.
These additions double the four existing dates, giving one of college football's most bitter rivalries, four brand new matchups following games from 2022-2025.
Each team will receive four home games and four away games in the eight matchups on the schedule, with the earliest matchup coming this September in Morgantown, W. Va.
Pittsburgh leads the overall series 61-40-3, however West Virginia has taken 16 of the last 26 contests against the Panthers.
Lyons was appreciative of Pittsburgh's effort to extend the series, knowing the importance of WVU's rivalry against Pittsburgh.
“The Backyard Brawl is one of the best rivalries in college football, and it is important that it continues into the future,” Lyons said. “Mountaineer Nation couldn’t be more excited that the renewal of this great rivalry starts this September after an 11-year hiatus. I want to thank Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke for her commitment to extending the series beyond our current contract, because it’s great for the two schools, their fan bases and college football.”