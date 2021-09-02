West Virginia vs. Maryland
Charles Montgomery, Sports Editor
A throwback is in store for West Virginia’s season opener against Maryland as rivals are meeting for the first time since 2015. With the return of most starters on the offense for WVU and what should be an improved offensive line, I expect it to be a solid outing for Leddie Brown and company.
The West Virginia defense was a question mark heading into the summer, but many players have made significant progress in the offseason. Defensive lineman, Dante Stills, has also taken the steps to lead the defense in his final year in Morgantown.
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is back running the offense for the Terrapins after throwing for just 1,011 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in four games last year. Tagovailoa is a solid quarterback who was one of the most efficient passers in the Big Ten a year ago.
The Terrapins also get back wide receiver Dontay Demus who was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player last year and is on the 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The Terrapins have a new offensive coordinator in Dan Enos and they will have a test against a superior WVU defense.
West Virginia wins, 31-21.
Nick Kremer, Assistant Sports Editor
While I believe West Virginia will pick up a win to open the season, I think that it will be a close game because Maryland is an unknown, having played just five games last year. Since then, Maryland has added three new coordinators. It's difficult to predict what the Mountaineers will face on Saturday.
In four games as a freshman, wide receiver Rakim Jarrett had 17 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns. On the other side, Demus caught 24 balls for 365 yards and four touchdowns. The Mountaineer defense will have its hands full with the passing game of Maryland.
Tagovailoa also adds a running aspect to the Terrapins that will prevent West Virginia from playing a lot of nickel and dime defense. I believe the Mountaineer defensive line will be able to contain the quarterback, but Demus and Jarrett will get their fair share of catches.
West Virginia will rely on its run defense and running game on offense to snag a road win that has eluded the Mountaineers for over a season.
West Virginia wins, 24-21.
No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin
Montgomery: Wisconsin is a solid team out of the Big Ten every year, but without fail, the Badgers are a bit of a letdown in big games. This year might be different with quarterback Graham Mertz back under center for his second year. Over just seven games in his first season, Mertz went for 1,238 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
The defense returns eight starters and will be led by linebacker Jack Sanborn. Sanborn was on the 2020 All-Big Ten third team last season and is on the Nagurski Trophy Award Watch List this year.
Penn State has quarterback Sean Clifford back for another year after he passed for 1,883 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2020. Clifford has been a consistent player for the Nittany Lions for a few seasons now and that should continue. However, I’m riding with the Badgers at home in this one.
Wisconsin wins, 31-23.
Kremer: Penn State was a solid team last year but not up to par with the Nittany Lions of years prior. Penn State finished with a record of 4-5 a season ago and third in the Big Ten East. While Clifford turned in a solid season, the team had just an average rushing game and defensively gave up nearly 28 points per game.
Wisconsin on the other side will be led by Mertz who is entering his second season at the helm. Mertz will need a solid running game from running backs Jalen Berger and Chez Mellusi. Mellusi transferred to Wisconsin this offseason and has been named the starter for the Badgers according to a depth chart released in late August.
I believe that Wisconsin has the edge in this classic Big Ten matchup thanks to its running game and returners on the defensive side of the ball.
Wisconsin wins, 28-24.
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson
Montgomery: DJ Uiagalelei (say that five times fast) had two appearances last year and played well in Trevor Lawrence’s absence against Boston College and Notre Dame. Now, Uiagalelei takes on the task of being a national title contender’s starting quarterback in a competitive ACC.
The Tigers return most starters on defense and it is led by a plethora of talent across the board. In 2020, Clemson only allowed 112 rushing yards and 214 passing yards per game. Expect that dominance to continue in Death Valley.
Georgia has been close on many occasions and this year should be no different. JT Daniels is the starting quarterback after seeing limited action in just four games last season.
Daniels is expected to shoulder a heavy load after throwing for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. My prediction is that Smart can’t get it done and Georgia loses the big one to start the year.
Clemson wins, 42-28.
Kremer: The best game of week one of college football comes when Georgia takes on Clemson. Both teams are loaded with superstars, but one of the biggest names in the game will be Uiagalelei.
The former five star quarterback played very well in the absence of Lawrence a season ago winning one game and losing an overtime thriller to then-No. 4 Notre Dame. In the game against Notre Dame, Uiagalelei completed 29 passes for 439 yards and two touchdowns which showed that he will be ready for the starting role a season later.
Georgia has been a national championship contender for years now and this early season matchup with Clemson will show just how much of a contender the Bulldogs really are.
In my opinion, Clemson will come away with a huge win early in the season thanks to the play of Uiagalelei.
Clemson wins, 49-38