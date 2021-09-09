Long Island vs. West Virginia
Charles Montgomery, Sports Editor (0-3): As you can see, Nick and I didn't do very well in our first week of picks. We vow to step it up from here on out.
West Virginia’s offense looked good for the first 20 minutes of Saturday’s game against Maryland, but looked pretty bad for the last 40. Jarret Doege has a perfect chance to rebound against Long Island and will need to make the most of it.
Don’t overlook the Sharks just because they're an FCS squad, but don’t think too much about this game. Mountaineers win and get to .500 by a landslide.
West Virginia wins, 42-10.
Nick Kremer, Assistant Sports Editor (0-3): This should not be a hard game to pick, while West Virginia may have played poorly against Maryland, Long Island is an FCS team. West Virginia is 21-0 all-time when facing FCS opponents and the team should continue that streak when it plays Long Island.
Long Island is entering the 2021 season with a new head coach for the first time in 23 years. In head coach Jonathan Gill’s first game, the Sharks lost 48-10 to Florida International. WVU should be able to easily take care of business and win in a blowout for the team’s home opener.
West Virginia wins, 49-7.
No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 9 Iowa State
Montgomery: Iowa State wasn’t very dominant in week one against Northern Iowa, while Iowa looked like one of the best teams against then-No. 17 Indiana. Cyclones Running back, Breece Hall, carried the ball 23 times for just 69 yards with one touchdown and needs to break out against Iowa.
The Hawkeyes looked sharp against Indiana with running back Tyler Goodson rushing for 99 yards and one touchdown. The Iowa defense looked even better as it forced three turnovers and held the Hoosiers to 233 total yards.
This game is in Ames, Iowa, so I have more faith in the Cyclones to break the streak in this fantastic rivalry game.
Iowa State wins, 30-24.
Kremer: This top-10 matchup should be one of the best games of the week, not only will it be two highly ranked teams facing off, but it is also a big rivalry game. Last week, Iowa beat then-No. 17 Indiana by a score of 34-6, as the Hawkeyes allowed no touchdowns in the game.
Iowa State squeaked out a 16-10 victory over Northern Iowa last week. In that game, quarterback Brock Purdy completed 21-of-26 for 199 yards and zero touchdowns. The Cyclones scored just one touchdown in the game and relied on the kicking game to win the game.
Iowa has won the last five Cy-Hawk rivalry games dating back to 2015. In the last five games, Iowa has defeated Iowa State by an average of 15.4 points per game including a 42-3 win in 2016. I think Iowa will continue its dominance in the series with a win this season.
Iowa wins, 28-24.
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Oregon
Montgomery: Ohio State looks like a national title contender once again and it retained that status in a hostile environment last week on the road against Minnesota. Quarterback CJ Stroud looked calm and collected as he tossed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns.
However, it’s not all Stroud as freshman running back, Miyan Williams, was unbelievable in his debut with 125 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.
Oregon wasn’t impressive in a one-score win against Fresno State last week as the defense allowed 373 total yards. The Ducks better be ready for an elite Buckeye offense this week, but I think they are still in for a rough afternoon.
Ohio State wins, 45-28.
Kremer: The Buckeyes defeated Minnesota 45-31 last week at Minnesota and it was Stroud’s first game at quarterback for the scarlet and gray. Stroud struggled early but finished 13-of-22 for 292 yards and four touchdowns.
Oregon won its opening game this season, but it was a less convincing win as the Ducks beat Fresno State, 31-24. Much like Ohio State, Oregon trotted out a new quarterback last week as Anthony Brown got the start for the Ducks.
Brown is a dual-threat quarterback who could provide issues for most teams, but the Buckeyes are very experienced defensively and should have no issues. Ohio State is one of the most well-rounded teams in college football and I expect them to win this game by double digits.
Ohio State wins, 42-30.