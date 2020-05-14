West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee raised eyebrows with a statement he made Wednesday on the state of his fall's college football season.

"We are going to play football in the fall, I really do believe that, even if I have to suit up," the 76-year-old told WOWK.

The impending college football season has been in question due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gee said in a statement on May 1 that the University has "every hope and expectation" of resuming on-campus classes in the fall. 

"With everything, we're going to do it based upon what is safe, what is healthy for our fans, what is healthy for our student-athletes," Gee added.

The Mountaineers are currently slated to open the season against Florida State in Atlanta on Sept. 5. The team is scheduled to play games in five different states: West Virginia, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa.

