Former Mountaineer quarterback Geno Smith has been named to the NFL Pro Bowl Games, a showcase of the league’s top talent that is capped off by a flag football game. This is the first time Smith has been selected for the contest.
Players from both of the NFL’s conferences (AFC and NFC) are selected to the Pro Bowl through votes from fans, players and coaches. Smith is one of three quarterbacks to represent the NFC alongside Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts.
“I'm really grateful,” Smith said in a press conference. “Just for the fans voting, obviously the players and coaches as well.”
He was asked further about if being nominated gives him a sense of validation.
“Not at all,” Smith said. “I think that’s just a result of playing well, which I expect. So I don't really feel validated for it.
So far this season, Smith has thrown for 3,671 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 14 games. There are three games left in the regular season.
The Pro Bowl Games will feature a skills showcase along with the flag football game. The skills challenge will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Flag football game will be on Sunday, Feb. 5 at noon ET.
Both events will be broadcasted on ESPN.