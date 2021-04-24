Following the 2021 West Virginia football Gold-Blue spring game, Charles Montgomery and Nick Kremer give their reactions to the performance by the Mountaineers.
General thoughts
Charles Montgomery, Sports Editor
Overall, I think West Virginia looked pretty good. Of course, there are some things that weren't the best, but the Mountaineers looked sharp in many situations. This is a spring game, so you won't get the best feel of a team, but you can get an idea of where it will be in the fall.
The defense has a question mark surrounding it with key pieces missing from last year's squad and the offensive line will be a talking point for the majority of the summer and into the season. The quarterbacks looked good, but there is one that I will focus on for his performance on Saturday.
How do you do Garrett Greene?
Greene quarterbacked the Blue squad on Saturday as the No. 2 quarterback behind Doege on the Gold team. I thought Greene looked very good for the majority of the afternoon with some mishaps here and there.
Overall, Greene went 8-of-16 for 103 yards and one interception. On the interception, he forced a ball into the back corner of the end zone that he probably wishes he had back. Despite a few miscues, Greene had the best ball of the day on a 51-yard completion to wide receiver Kaden Prather.
I talked about Greene earlier this week and I think he lived up to my expectations. He didn't run the ball very much, but there was no reason to risk his health in a spring game. Overall, I was impressed with him and the receiving corps for both teams looked impressive throughout the day.
General thoughts
Nick Kremer, Assistant Sports Editor
The West Virginia football team looked decent in its spring football game and it is only April so the team has a lot of time to improve on all aspects of the game. Since it is just a spring game, it is hard to truly tell if one side of the ball looks bad or if the other side is just playing really well. My biggest issue was the offensive line play, both the gold and blue team quarterbacks were constantly under pressure.
Youthful offensive line needs development
Brandon Yates was the starting Gold team left tackle and struggled giving up multiple pressures early in the contest. Although Yates struggled, the rest of the offensive line looked pretty solid. The strength of this year’s offensive line appears to be the interior with James Gmiter (LG), Zach Frazier (C) and Jordan White (RG).
The interior group is a young promising unit with two redshirt freshmen and a redshirt junior. The right tackle for the Gold team, Parker Moorer a redshirt sophomore, held his own at the right tackle position but could use some improvement.
While the Gold team was the presumptive starters, there is still time for changes to be made. New WVU transfer Doug Nester played with the Blue team today and is one player who could get a nod up to the starting offensive line by the season opener.
Another name to keep an eye on would be Wyatt Milum who will be joining the team this summer as a freshman. Milum is a highly touted offensive line recruit for West Virginia that could be seen as a day one starter at one of the tackle positions.