The WVU football team will host its annual Blue-Gold Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 22.
As do many football programs across the country, the Mountaineers play an intrasquad game where fans can get a chance to see new players and team veterans battle it out in the only game of football until September.
Notable players to watch in this game include quarterback Nicco Marchiol, a 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman from Chandler, Arizona. He has become a fan-favorite since announcing his commitment to WVU.
Marchiol appeared in a couple of games last season but played very limited time.
The number eight-wearing quarterback played the 2022 spring game as the signal caller for the blue team. Gold beat the Blue team, 22-21.
He will be in a quarterback battle with junior Garrett Greene. Greene took over the starting role late in the season last year for now-Rice quarterback JT Daniels, who struggled towards the end of his one-year tenure in Morgantown.
Greene played nine games in 2022, and started the last two games of the season.
A notable highlight of Greene's play last year was leading a game winning drive against Oklahoma, where he took WVU down the field and set up a Casey Legg game-winning field goal. It was the first win for the Mountaineers against OU since WVU joined the Big 12 in 2012.
On the defensive side of the ball, Montre Miller should be an interesting player to watch for WVU. He is in his sixth year of college football after playing his first five for the Kent State Golden Flashes. In 12 games last season, Miller recorded 52 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and recovered a fumble.
Head coach Neal Brown is entering his fifth season at the helm for West Virginia and has not won more than six games in a season as head coach.
Last year, WVU finished 5-7 overall, and 3-6 in the Big 12. West Virginia did not qualify for a bowl game for the second time in his tenure.
Four new teams will be joining the Big 12: Houston, UCF, BYU, and Cincinnati. Two teams will be in the Big 12 for the final time this year: Texas and Oklahoma, who are leaving for the SEC on July 1, 2024. WVU will play every aforementioned team except for Texas this upcoming season.
The Gold-Blue Spring game is scheduled to start a 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.