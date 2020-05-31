Tyler Sumpter, a kicker/punter at Troy University, announced Sunday that he had committed to transfer to West Virginia University.
COMMITTED TO WVU ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6KrbGQX76K— Tyler Sumpter ❄️❄️ (@SumpterTyler) May 31, 2020
Sumpter will be a senior this fall. A graduate transfer, he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal in January.
In his three seasons with the Trojans, Sumpter handled both the kicking and punting duties.
As a punter, Sumpter has booted the ball at least 40 times in each of the past three seasons. His longest career punt — a 79-yard bomb — came in 2018.
He was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference third team as a punter in 2018 and 2019.
As a kicker, Sumpter is 39-for-51 in field goal attempts — a 76.5% rate. His career-long made field goal distance is 50 yards.
He earned All-Sun Belt Conference second team honors as a kicker in 2018.
As a graduate transfer, Sumpter is immediately eligible. Josh Growden, WVU's punter in 2019, has graduated, leaving a hole at the position.
Sumpter could also compete for the first-string kicker job with Evan Staley and Casey Legg.