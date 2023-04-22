The West Virginia University football team held its annual spring game Saturday, pitting the Gold team (offense) against the Blue team (defense).
The scoring system was modified to reflect the nature of the matchup.
Today's scoring breakdown 🏈#GOLDvsBLUE | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/eGMrAemNIw— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) April 22, 2023
The Gold team started the scoring on the first drive of the game with a trick play, as rising junior quarterback Garrett Greene caught a pass from rising redshirt sophomore wide receiver Preston Fox for a 40-yard touchdown pass three minutes and 46 seconds into the first quarter.
Greene was then on the other side of a 40-yard touchdown pass, as he connected with rising senior wide receiver Cortez Braham.
The Gold team gained 262 yards in the first half, scoring two touchdowns. Two teammates for the Gold team were engaging in a position battle, as Greene completed 6/9 of his passes for 98 yards and one touchdown. Rising sophomore Nicco Marchiol completed 4/9 passes for 48 yards.
However due to the modified scoring structure of the game, the Gold team led 30-27 at halftime.
CJ Donaldson scored on a seven-yard run with 7:33 left in the third quarter, the third touchdown of the game for the Blue team.
The game was also notable for the college football debut of Jimmy Bell. The member of the basketball team played his first competitive football game since his senior year of high school. The 6 feet 10 inches tall basketball center lined up at right tackle.
A fourth quarter brought a fourth touchdown after a 53 yard rush from freshman running back Jaheim White, and the game finished off with a 42-yard field goal from rising redshirt sophomore kicker/punter Danny King.
All eyes were on the quarterback battle, as Greene and Marchiol battled it out as they both continue to pursue the starting job. Greene had the better stats on the day, going 8-11 (73% completion) for 156 yards (14.2 yards per attempt) and one touchdown.
Marchiol went 6-12 (50%) for 58 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns. Jake Robbins, Scott Kean and SAm Stoner also appeared at quarterback, throwing five combined passes.
Fifth-year wide receiver Devin White was the star of the receiver corps on the day, as the NC State transfer caught three passes for 77 yards. White was the leading rusher, with seven rushes for 91 yards.
Both made efficient use of the ball, with a superb 25.7 and 13 yards per catch/rush respectively.
The game ended 56-51 in favor of the Gold team. This is a second consecutive win for the Golds, who won 22-21 in 2022.