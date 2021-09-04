Biggest questions heading into 2021 season

Neal Brown's contract extension
Charles Montgomery, Sports Editor
In April, head coach Neal Brown earned a contract extension that will keep him in Morgantown through 2026. After just two years at the helm of West Virginia football, Neal Brown has shown his ability to develop recruitment trails and build a program around young talent.
However, was it too early for a contract extension for a coach that has gone 11-11 in two seasons? Keep in mind, 2020 was not a full 12-game slate due to COVID-19.
That is why this contract extension is one of my biggest questions for 2021. I understand Neal Brown has shown his capability off the field in recruiting and developing players, but he has yet to garner a strong winning season.
I think it was a good move by the university to lock him down early through 2026, but I just hope it doesn’t come back to bite them. Year three is a significant year for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers to show how far they’ve come since the Dana Holgorsen era and going 5-7 in Neal Brown’s first year.
Jarret Doege and the offense
Charles Montgomery, Sports Editor
Last season the Mountaineers found their offensive identity through running back Leddie Brown.
Doege impressed with his consistency and his awareness to avoid turnovers, but there were many times when he wasn’t doing enough. No bigger example came in the Liberty Bowl when Doege was benched at halftime in favor of Austin Kendall.
Kendall led the comeback and was surprisingly not chosen as the MVP of the game. Kendall transferred in the offseason so any chance of a drama-filled quarterback battle was squashed.
Can Doege maintain the consistency he had last season? Can he take a step forward to be a significant threat in the Big 12?
I think he can do both. Doege is a smart quarterback that knows when to avoid forcing a play. He won’t have a ton of weight on him with the offense running through Leddie Brown, but he will still need to make plays.
How does the secondary handle offseason departures?
Charles Montgomery, Sports Editor
No unit on the West Virginia defense went through a more chaotic offseason than the secondary. With the departures of Tykee Smith, Dreshun Miller and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, it's going to be an interesting year.
Alonzo Addae and Sean Mahone are both back at safety so that gives the Mountaineers good experience at that position. Nicktroy Fortune will have to make big time plays at cornerback to help out in the secondary.
This will be a unit to follow through the first games as it has the biggest holes to fill. I think this unit might struggle a little early, but Alonzo Addae and Mahone are both great playmakers at safety.
The battle in the kicking game
Nick Kremer, Assistant Sports Editor
Last season the Mountaineers had to use three different kickers throughout the year due to injuries. Evan Staley started the season and played in the first six games of the season before he suffered a season ending knee injury.
Staley has been the team’s starting kicker since 2017, his redshirt freshman season, since then he has appeared in 40 career games making 39 of 53 field goals.
In each of the last two seasons, Staley has suffered leg injuries which have forced Casey Legg into the spotlight. Legg has appeared in 13 games in his career and during that time, he has made seven of the 11 attempted field goals.
The last kicker in the mix is Tyler Sumpter, the redshirt senior who made three of four field goals last season.
Following camp, Legg was named the starting kicker for the Mountaineers but Staley and Sumpter will not be far behind.
New look defensive line
Nick Kremer, Assistant Sports Editor
The defensive line was the strength of the defense last season and that unit was led by Darius Stills who is no longer with the team. This season, if the defensive line is to remain a strong spot the unit will have to see growth from a couple players.
Dante Stills is one of the first names that comes to mind in replacing the productivity of his brother. Last season Dante Stills had 1.5 fewer sacks than Darius Stills but he had 10 more total tackles.
Another key player will be Akheem Mesidor, last season, Mesidor led the team in sacks with five.
The defensive line will also be led by a new coach as Jordan Lesley moved into the defensive coordinator position. The new defensive line coach is Andrew Jackson, Jackson took over the position in January.
Prior to taking over the Mountaineer defensive line, Jackson coached the same position at Old Dominion.
Jordan Lesley's first year at defensive coordinator
Nick Kremer, Assistant Sports Editor
When Neal Brown became head coach of the Mountaineers he brought Lesley in as his defensive line coach and since then, Lesley has done nothing but impress.
Last season, the Mountaineers played without one true defensive coordinator although Lesley was one of the co-defensive coordinators.
As a co-defensive coordinator last season, Lesley helped lead the Mountaineers to the top ranked pass defense in college football last season. The team also ranked No. 4 in total defense allowing just 291.4 yards per game.
Lesley’s defensive line had a pair of All-Americans as Darius Stills earned the program’s first Consensus All-American since 2006. Mesidor earned freshman All-America honors and Dante Stills earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors.