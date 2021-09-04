Doege feeling confident heading into senior season

Just over nine months ago, quarterback Jarret Doege was benched in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at halftime in favor of Austin Kendall.
Now a season later, Doege hopes to put that memory behind him with the improvements he has made to his game.
“I thought I worked hard last year and then this year I put it into a whole new perspective of how hard I needed to work to get better,” Doege said.
Last season, Doege completed 239-of-374 passes for 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns. While the numbers were solid, Doege struggled with deep ball passing and pocket mobility.
“I wanted to focus on pocket movement and the deep ball so I did that with the intention of doing everything that I already did before,” Doege said.
Quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan believes that Doege has done everything he can to be a better quarterback going into the 2021 season.
“He’s done everything in his power to be the best quarterback that Jarret Doege can be since he came back to school in January after the bowl game,” Reagan said.
While some might have been discouraged after getting benched in a bowl game, Doege took the criticism to heart and decided to figure out how he could get better.
“To be able to tell him where he is at, where the shortcomings are and he’ll attack them, that is what Jarret Doege did, he just took that stuff and attacked,” co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said.
Doege did not let benching in the bowl game get to him. Following the bowl game, he talked to his brother (a former college quarterback) about what he should do.
“Me and my brother just had a little talk, he gave me two days just to sit there and think about what happened and then it was, wipe it out and let's go to work,” Doege said.
Kendall transferred from West Virginia to Louisiana Tech this offseason so Doege will not feel the pressure from the man who filled in last season.
Sophomore Garrett Greene will be the backup this season and while he was a highly touted recruit, he has not seen much action and will most likely not see time this season behind Doege.
With the offense running through Leddie Brown, there will not be as much pressure on Doege to have a good year. Last season, the offense threw for an average of 277 yards per game and ran for 135 yards per game.
However, there will be times when the offense can not run the ball and the team will rely on Doege to make plays to get a win.