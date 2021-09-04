Looking back at West Virginia's 2020 football season

No season of college football had ever been more chaotic and unpredictable off the field as the 2020 season was and the West Virginia football team was not immune to the constant upheaval.
Now, head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers are prepared to take the field in College Park, Maryland, to renew a rivalry with the Maryland Terrapins.
West Virginia enters this 2021 season with 2020 in its rearview mirror after questionable losses, COVID-19 postponements and a Liberty Bowl championship to cap off the year.
Last season, WVU entered with many question marks surrounding the team let alone surrounding the sport as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on throughout the summer. The Mountaineers found their identity in their offensive attack with a capable quarterback — Jarret Doege — under center, but the definition of this team was in the rushing attack.
Following a breakout campaign, senior running back Leddie Brown has been tasked with leading the West Virginia offense. Leddie Brown earned himself spots on both the Maxwell Award Watch List and the Doak Walker Award Watch List after accumulating 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games.
Leddie Brown’s breakout performance was against the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 17 when he rushed for 195 yards and one touchdown while also catching five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. Neal Brown has made it clear that the offense in 2021 will revolve around his star running back.
“Leddie Brown, we’re going to run our offense through him,” Neal Brown said on the offensive plan for this year. “He’s the one guy that has really proven that he can go out and win games, but our offense is going to run through Leddie.”
Despite the positives that came out of last season, the Mountaineers continued to deal with adversity. Against Texas, the WVU defense was stout throughout the afternoon, but the offense sputtered in the redzone.
Following the loss, Neal Brown took full responsibility for his play calling miscues that cost the Mountaineers two drives in the redzone in the fourth quarter of a one score game.
“Really today was on me,” Brown said. “I want people to understand, I don’t regret going for it (on fourth down). There are all kinds of data that says it’s the right thing to do to go for it, in this league you better score touchdowns down there to win.”
After the loss to the Longhorns, WVU rebounded with a dominant win over TCU in Morgantown on Nov. 14. However, the regular season did not end on a high note. In what would be their final regular season game of 2020, the Mountaineers were trounced by Iowa State, 42-6.
The regular season continued on a downward spiral with COVID-19 issues causing the game against Oklahoma to be postponed and ultimately canceled. For West Virginia, the season did not end there as it earned a chance to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Mountaineers were originally slated to face the Tennessee Volunteers, but COVID-19 reared its ugly head again and caused the Volunteers to withdraw. Tennessee was replaced with the Army Black Knights.
The Liberty Bowl was not without more drama as WVU failed to find consistency on offense. West Virginia’s lead running back, Leddie Brown, didn't get to 100 yards rushing and Doege was benched at halftime for Austin Kendall.
Kendall forged ahead and drove West Virginia back into contention as he finished the game 8-of-17 for 121 yards and two touchdowns. This performance by the former 2019 starting quarterback looked to set up a competition for the starting job in 2021 before Kendall transferred in January to Louisiana Tech.
Kendall would not be the last significant name to transfer from WVU in the offseason. The biggest loss for the entire team was the announcement that All-American defensive back, Tykee Smith, was transferring to Georgia. After Smith’s announcement, defensive back Dreshun Miller soon followed and transferred to Auburn.
Both of these transfers were after defensive backs coach, Jahmile Addae, left the program to take the same position at Georgia. Addae served as co-defensive coordinator with Jordan Lesley, the defensive line coach. Lesley has been promoted to defensive coordinator for the 2021 season.
On top of transfers and coaching changes, the West Virginia defense lost two prime players to the NFL Draft, Tony Fields II and Darius Stills. Fields was the all-around player for the Mountaineers that made plays each game while Darius Stills was the pillar of the defensive line.
The holes left by both players have been filled by familiar names in Josh Chandler-Semedo at mike linebacker and Darius Stills’ brother, Dante Stills, on the defensive line. The backbone of this program under Neal Brown has been the defense and despite key losses, it looks to continue that streak this season.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley utilized the transfer portal in the offseason to fulfill needs for his unit and is looking to see who can contribute the most.
“Yeah, I think they’d be able to contribute, I’d like them to,” Lesley said about transfers to the defense. “You just try to get their development caught up to where they need to be and some guys are going to be ahead others. Yes, we need them to contribute. We wouldn’t have them here if we didn’t need them to contribute.”