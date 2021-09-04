Offensive line becoming strength of WVU football

Last season, the offensive line was one of the weakest units on the West Virginia football team. This year the line will be vastly different with at least two new starters.
The starting offensive line for the majority of the 2020 season was a combination of Brandon Yates, James Gmiter, Chase Behrndt, Mike Brown, John Hughes and Zach Frazier. Frazier only became a starter during the season.
Behrndt and Mike Brown both graduated.
In this season's spring game, the starters from left to right were Yates, Gmiter, Frazier, Jordan White and Parker Moorer. Since the spring game, Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum have joined the team, as both were four star players out of Spring Valley high school in West Virginia.
Nester transferred to West Virginia from Virginia Tech and is projected to be the starter at the right guard position. There is still a battle at the right tackle position; Milum, Moorer and White seem to be the players fighting for it.
“We have a battle at right tackle with White, Milum and Parker Moorer,” offensive line coach Matt Moore said. “It’s a battle, White’s really come in and done a really good job with being ready to play and knowing the offense. Parker has made himself way better over the past year and that competition will do it, I mean that’s what it is all about.”
With the new additions, Frazier — who is entering his sophomore year — will also be locked into a position. Last season as a true freshman, he was asked to play center for a few games and guard for others, but this season he will start and stay at center.
In this Mountaineer offense, the center is asked to command the entire offensive line and make all the calls at the line.
“At center, you have to make sure everyone is on the same page up front. Even if I don’t make the correct call I have to make sure we are wrong together,” Frazier said.
For the first time since Neal Brown and Moore took over, there has been a true battle for positions in which a starting-caliber player may not crack the starting five.
“Zach Frazier is doing a great job at center,” Moore said. “I feel good about the tackle spots. Yates has taken a step and he is still a pretty young player.”
With the added depth at the offensive line position, Neal Brown and Moore both believe that they have a solid number of high quality linemen.
“We’re talking about seven to eight guys ready to play. I think teams that are competing for championships are in that 10-12 up front,” Neal Brown said.
“I feel good about seven guys and I think we can get three more ready and feel good about having that two deep that I’ve been chasing,” Moore said in agreement.
Depending on who wins the right tackle spot, this year’s offensive line could consist of between two and three players from within the state of West Virginia. Frazier and Nester both played in-state and if Milum takes over, the entire right side of the line will be from West Virginia.
“It’s great to play beside Doug (Nester) and Wyatt (Milum), I didn’t necessarily play against the Spring Valley (High School) guys but I knew who they were,” Frazier said. “It’s special playing beside West Virginia guys, we can all relate to each other.”
Along with the additions to the line itself, the offensive line unit added a new graduate assistant with Jens Danielsen. Danielsen comes to West Virginia from Baylor where he served in the same role for the past two seasons.
Before Danielson, former Mountaineer offensive lineman Tyler Orlosky was the graduate assistant. Orlosky served in that role for the maximum amount of time allowed at West Virginia and has since moved on to Ohio Dominican University.
Last season, West Virginia averaged 3.8 yards per rush attempt which ranked outside of the top-100. Head coach Neal Brown hopes that with a better offensive line, coaches can call a more well-rounded running game to help add to the attack.
“We hope we can be more well-rounded in the run game. We protected our tackles last year, so hopefully we can do a little bit more than we did in the first two years,” Neal Brown said.
The Mountaineers’ offensive struggles also came in the passing game with the offensive line giving up a lot of sacks and pressures. Last year’s offensive line gave up 22 sacks for a loss of 127 yards which ranked No. 57 in the nation for sacks allowed.
The problems started upfront for West Virginia last season, but with the new additions to the offensive line, the hype around this season’s offensive line has been real.
“I’m really excited about this group, I think we’ve got the highest ceiling we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Moore said.