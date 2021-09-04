Pride of WV director excited for first performance with full crowd

The Daily Athenaeum sat down with Cheldon Williams, director of the Pride of West Virginia for an interview before the band’s first performance.
DA: What are you excited about the most for this season with the band?
Williams: I'm really excited that we get the opportunity to perform together and to build bonds with one another. Last year was really difficult in that the band had to rehearse in three sections. And some of the members did not get the opportunity to meet everyone, even within their sections, because of the protocols that were placed with COVID. What I'm most excited about is getting the culture back with the band and getting the students back together performing.
DA: The freshmen and sophomores, some of them didn't really get to experience what the upperclassmen had experienced before in band. How do you think the freshmen and sophomores are doing so far?
Williams: They're doing wonderfully. It's really nice that they are coming in and getting an opportunity to learn from the very few upperclassmen that we have left. And it's a smaller amount of upperclassmen versus freshmen and sophomores. The freshmen and sophomores, I think they're doing wonderfully having to learn pregame and having to learn our process and the way that we do things. So we've already had two performances with the two Sunday night light performances and that gave the freshmen and the sophomores an opportunity to get in front of a group for the first time in a really long time. And I think they're handling that really well. Right, that's good.
DA: Your first game is on Saturday, right? Do you think they're excited? Are you excited for it?
Williams: Yes. We just started rehearsal today and figured out our contribution to the music performance. We'll be performing in tandem with the Maryland band. And the students seem to be taken to instruction really well. And they're also thriving as a team as a unit. So I'm excited for them. And I think that excitement is transferring really well to them. Because they're giving it right back to me.
DA: What are some of the struggles you expect to face or that you've already faced, so far?
Williams: The newness for a really large portion of the band is something including me, by the way. I'm new to what this band is, I'm new to the culture, I'm new to some of the traditions that the band has held for it's over 120-year history. So that being said, the newness is one of the things that we are, at the same time struggling with. But it's not a struggle, I think that newness provides us an opportunity to grow. And it also provides us an opportunity to chart our own path, which I think is kind of powerful.
DA: How has the transition for that been like and what have you done to make everyone in the band feel comfortable with you as our new director?
Williams: I feel like the transition is going really well. And as far as comfort level, the best thing that I could ever do is be myself. Be honest and be authentic. About who I am and how I teach and thankfully that has been received really well.
DA: How do you feel being at WVU and in Morgantown in general?
Williams: It is a transition. Many people know this, but I graduated from UT over a year ago with my doctorate and before that I was in Miami. It is a bit of a culture shock. And I hate to say that word because it makes it sound like it's bad. But I'm learning a new culture. I'm learning a new way of being, and I am really enjoying the ride. I signed up for this, and I signed up for becoming really immersed in and what this is what it means to be a Mountaineer. And I have to say, I'm really enjoying the ride so far.
DA: Is there anything in particular that you really enjoyed while being here at WVU so far?
Williams: What I enjoy most is the community of people, alumni, fellow Mountaineers, people in the region that really revere the band, and what the band has offered culturally to the region. That's something that, I have to be honest, I did not know ran so deeply.
DA: What words would you use to describe the energy that you and the band share at the very moment? And with the upcoming performance on Saturday?
Williams: Exhilarating. I know the students have worked very hard. And I'm grateful for that. I'm grateful to belong to an organization with people that are so committed to the art form, and that are so committed to the community here at WVU.