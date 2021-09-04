Senators, soccer coaches, and BabyDog predict the WVU football season

We also asked a variety of high profile West Virginians and WVU coaches for their predictions on the Mountaineers' season. Here’s what they told us.
What are your predictions for the Mountaineer’s season and final record?
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin: 7-5
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito: 8-4, but I am hopeful they could go 9-3!
Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice’s bulldog: 10-2
Women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo Brown: 12-0
Men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford: 10-2
What player will be the MVP this season?
Manchin: Leddie Brown
Capito: Zach Frazier
Babydog: Jarret Doege
Brown: Dante Stills
Stratford: Leddie Brown
What will be the final score of the WVU vs Maryland game on Sept. 4?
Manchin: WVU 31 - UMD 24
Capito: WVU 27 - UMD 17
Babydog: WVU 42 - UMD 18
Brown: WVU 27 - UMD 0
Stratford: WVU 27 - UMD 10