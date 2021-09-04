You are the owner of this article.
Senators, soccer coaches, and BabyDog predict the WVU football season

  • Updated
  • Comments
Manchin, NIB & Baby dog
Photos courtesy Wikipedia, WVU Athletics, and the Governor's Office.

We also asked a variety of high profile West Virginians and WVU coaches for their predictions on the Mountaineers' season. Here’s what they told us.

What are your predictions for the Mountaineer’s season and final record?

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin: 7-5

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito: 8-4, but I am hopeful they could go 9-3!

Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice’s bulldog: 10-2

Women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo Brown: 12-0

Men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford: 10-2

What player will be the MVP this season?

Manchin: Leddie Brown

Capito: Zach Frazier

Babydog: Jarret Doege

Brown: Dante Stills

Stratford: Leddie Brown

What will be the final score of the WVU vs Maryland game on Sept. 4?

Manchin: WVU 31 - UMD 24

Capito: WVU 27 - UMD 17

Babydog: WVU 42 - UMD 18

Brown: WVU 27 - UMD 0

Stratford: WVU 27 - UMD 10

