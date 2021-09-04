Veterans and newcomers to watch this season

Key Returners
The West Virginia football team lost some major players from last year’s roster, but have maintained many crucial playmakers on both sides of the ball. These players are the key returners for the 2021 football season.
Leddie Brown (Senior running back)
West Virginia has the “baddest man in Morgantown” (courtesy of Gus Johnson) back this season to lead the offense. Head coach Neal Brown said in August that the offense will revolve around Leddie Brown this year following a breakout season in 2020.
“Leddie Brown, we’re going to run our offense through him,” Neal Brown said. “I think he’s the one guy that has really proven that he can go out and win games.”
Last season, Leddie Brown finished with 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns in just 10 games. He also accumulated five 100+ yard games with a career performance against Kansas on Oct. 17 with 195 yards.
Heading into the season, Brown has been added to the Maxwell Award watch list which is awarded to the best overall player in college football and he was added to the Doak Walker Award watch list.
Jarret Doege (Redshirt senior quarterback)
One of the most consistent quarterbacks from last season in the Big 12 has returned under center for the Mountaineers in 2021. Doege didn’t necessarily wow audiences in 2020, but he brought consistency to a WVU passing attack and rarely committed costly turnovers.
This offseason, Neal Brown acknowledged the work that Doege has put in despite committing to running the offense through Leddie Brown.
“My expectation is that we’re going to be much-improved in the passing game and our stats really weren’t bad last year throwing the football,” Neal Brown said. “I do think that our quarterback and our receivers are much-improved, but our offense is going to run through Leddie.”
In 10 games, Doege finished with 2,587 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. The only drama that surrounded Doege was being benched in the second half of the Liberty Bowl for Austin Kendall, but Kendall transferred in the offseason.
For the final year in Morgantown, it's all Jarret Doege now.
Akheem Mesidor (Sophomore defensive lineman)
Mesidor caused many heads to turn in his freshman season despite only starting in one game. For the year, Mesidor finished with 32 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks as he earned multiple Freshman All-American honors.
With the departure of defensive lineman, Darius Stills, to the NFL Draft, Mesidor will be a strong return for a Mountaineer defensive line that has anchored the team since Neal Brown took over in Morgantown.
The West Virginia defense stops and starts with this defensive line and expect Mesidor paired with Dante Stills to create a formidable front for the Mountaineers.
Alonzo Addae (Redshirt senior safety)
One of the leaders of the West Virginia defense is back in Morgantown for his final season and he could have his biggest impact yet. Last year, Addae started all 10 games and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team after accumulating 66 total tackles and two interceptions.
Addae will bring consistent leadership to a defensive unit that has been the hallmark of WVU football in Neal Brown’s tenure. The West Virginia secondary lost two key pieces in the offseason in Tykee Smith and Dreshun Miller, but with the return of Addae and Sean Mahone, the Mountaineers will be strong.
Newcomers
West Virginia has strong players coming back from last year’s team, but still utilized the transfer portal and incoming freshman to fill some significant holes on both sides of the ball. Here are two newcomers that stand out heading into the new season.
Doug Nester (Junior offensive lineman)
Nester is a new addition from Virginia Tech to a much-improved offensive line. The West Virginia offensive line has been under scrutiny since last season due to its inconsistency, but with the addition of Nester and other young players, the line may be one of the best units in the Big 12.
Before playing for Virginia Tech, Nester played at Spring Valley high school with current teammate Wyatt Milum. While at Virginia Tech, Nester started 17 games and played in three more.
Nester should provide experience and stability at the right guard position for West Virginia, something the team has not had over the last few years.
Kerry Martin Jr. (Redshirt sophomore safety)
While Martin may not necessarily be a “new” addition to the Mountaineers, he will still be a relatively new name for fans this season. Martin joined the team in 2019 where as a true freshman he recorded 50 tackles including 35 solo and 2.5 tackles for loss.
In 2020, Martin opted out of the season due to concerns with COVID-19. This season Martin should be a key contributor to the back end of the Mountaineer defense.
If he can contribute similarly to his first season where he played 585 snaps, he will make a big difference for the defense.