'We need to get a bad taste out of our mouth': Brown looks to improve on 2020 road woes

Last season, the West Virginia football team had its fair share of troubles on the road even without full capacity stadiums there to greet the Mountaineers in places like Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Ames, Iowa.
Despite an 0-4 record last season in road games, head coach Neal Brown is happy that the Mountaineers will be playing in their first true road game to open a season since 2005.
“I’m glad we’re on the road to start off, I really am,” Brown said. “We had some struggles there [playing on the road] last year, so we’re looking to play much more improved than we did a year ago on the road.”
However, this year, West Virginia won’t be playing in many stadiums at limited capacity after that being the common theme in 2020 due to COVID-19. This season, the Mountaineers will play six true road games which is the most since Brown’s first season at the helm.
In just two short years, Brown has had to coach in 10 road games and has gone a combined, 3-7. In his eight-year tenure, former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen went 20-17 on the road, but never had more than five road games in a single season.
Brown is about to have his second year of traveling six times during the regular season.
“We need to get a bad taste out of our mouth,” Brown said on playing the first game on the road. “We didn’t go on the road and perform as well. That hasn’t been the case historically, we played our best football on the road in ‘19.”
“I don’t think it’s an issue, but we still have to go out and win on the road. Which we didn’t a year ago,” Brown added.
In road games, West Virginia was outscored by a combined 120-56 last season. On average, opponents scored 30 points per game while the Mountaineers only managed 14 points per game.
Brown isn’t the only coach on the WVU staff to express his excitement about changing the narrative on the road for the Mountaineers with the season opener against Maryland. Co-offensive coordinator, Gerad Parker said that taking a bus to College Park, Maryland, is different than a normal flight, but it might help the team start the year strong.
“It may help us,” Parker said. “We need something a little different to start it on the road and then come home.”
The Mountaineers will travel to some tough Big 12 venues this fall against Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU and Kansas State. WVU also faces Kansas on the road, but it has only lost in Lawrence, Kansas, once.
Since joining the Big 12, West Virginia has defeated every team in the conference except for the Oklahoma Sooners. WVU has also beaten every team in their home venue at least once, except for Oklahoma.