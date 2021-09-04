WVU President E. Gordon Gee's predictions for the 2021 football season

Earlier this year, WVU President E. Gordon Gee sat down with the Daily Athenaeum for an exclusive interview. We asked him for his "unbiased" predictions for the Mountaineer football season. Here's what he had to say.
Gee: "I don't know a lot about football. And I'm very honest about that. I always joke I said, 'I know, when our team runs into the end zone, and our crowd cheers, that that's good. But I do know, also the athletics is an important component of a major American university, because it brings a lot of spirit and energy to a place. And I like that.
"And I've always enjoyed college athletics, I'm not a pro sport fan, because I think it's very highly paid people out there and people who pay a lot of money to watch highly paid people make a lot of money. That to me, is just not what I want to see.
"Saying that, we have a wonderful coaching staff -- young, energetic, very committed to what they're doing. I did take a look at our team, just from a point of view that they look for look bigger, they look stronger, they look faster, they're more stretched, I think he's recruited very well. And this will be sort of his opportunity to really shine, I'm talking about coach Brown and the student athletes really like him.
"Our new facilities are some of the best in the country, if you've been out to see them, the new locker rooms and other things. So from a competition point of view, I think we'll be very strong.
"The Big 12 is brutal. We start off with a Big 10 team, and then we play Virginia Tech in our first three games. And I don't know anything about Long Island. I didn't even know that they had a football team. So I'm not going to under underestimate anyone.
"I saw that we were we were supposed to be in the bottom half in terms of win-loss record at the end of the season, according to the pundits. I would be very surprised if we're not in the top half.
"I'm definitely saying bowl game. For forty years, right after Christmas, I've gone to bowl games, I don't know anything else to do. I'd be nervous not having any bowl game."