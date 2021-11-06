At the end of the first quarter during West Virginia’s game against No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday, former quarterback Major Harris had his No. 9 retired as he became the fifth Mountaineer to receive the honor.
Harris didn’t have No. 9 when he first got to West Virginia, but once a player on varsity graduated, Harris had a chance to claim the number.
“They kind of just handed you a number because in the sense that you have to prove yourself,” Harris said. “There was a guy on the team named Brian Smith. He wore No. 9 and when he ran, I liked the way he looked so when he graduated, I said, ‘let me get No. 9’.”
From 1987-89, Harris finished in the top five of Heisman Trophy voting twice and led the Mountaineers to the national championship game in 1989 against No. 1 Notre Dame. Due to his success on the field, Harris became one of the faces of West Virginia football.
Even though Harris possessed talent on the football field, when coming out of high school, he wanted to play basketball.
“Coming out of high school, I wanted to be a basketball player,” Harris said. “I started to get more publicity for football than basketball. Then I started looking and I was 6-foot-1… now if I would’ve gotten taller, I would’ve pushed the issue more, but at 6-foot-1, I just stuck with football.”
Harris was drafted in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Raiders in the 12th round, but never saw playing time. Eventually, Harris made his way to the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football league where he spent one and five years, respectively.
Without an extended professional career, Harris’ time at West Virginia was an introduction for many people to the program. However, Harris never saw his role like that when playing for the Mountaineers.
“I never looked at it like that,” Harris said. “Years later, I see the flying WV up in Pittsburgh everywhere and this is years after [I played]. I can remember [quarterback Jeff] Hostetler.”
“That was really my first time hearing West Virginia on the national level when Hostetler transferred from Penn State,” Harris added.
Even with his number being retired, Harris said that he still feels uncomfortable when a former teammate congratulates him.
“I feel uncomfortable when a player come up to me, even today, [and says] ‘congratulations’, because we played together,” Harris said. “I feel uncomfortable when a fellow player says that to me. It’s like it made me feel like I was out there running by myself.”
“I appreciate everything that comes with playing football, but I never try to think that I did all of this myself,” Harris added.