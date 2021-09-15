For the first time since 2005, Morgantown is being invaded by Hokies.
Milan Puskar Stadium will be the site of the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy on Saturday as West Virginia (1-1) faces the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0).
“We sit here at 1-1 and now our chance at redemption and to make a mark is on Saturday,” head coach Neal Brown said following West Virginia’s win over Long Island. “It’s going to be one of the biggest home games we’ve had here in my tenure. I think the atmosphere is going to be electric.”
The Mountaineers earned their first win of the season in the most dominant fashion with a 66-0 victory over Long Island on Sept. 11. The WVU defense was impenetrable, allowing only 95 total yards and the Sharks converted 2-of-13 (15%) on third downs.
Virginia Tech backed up its upset over then-No. 10 North Carolina with a resounding, 35-14 win against Middle Tennessee State.
Starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister went 14-of-24 for 142 yards with one touchdown. Burmeister was one yard short of being the Hokies’ leading rusher with eight carries for 52 yards.
The leading rusher for the Hokies was running back Raheem Blackshear with 53 yards on 10 carries.
As a team, Virginia Tech bases its offense on the rushing attack. The Hokies average 175 yards per game as a team with Burmeister as the leading rusher with 94 net rushing yards this season in total.
These two teams have met 52 times dating back to 1912. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series, 28-23-1.
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente was at the helm of the Hokies when West Virginia and Virginia Tech met in Landover, Maryland, in 2017. In that meeting, Virginia Tech squeaked out a 31-24 victory against the Will Grier led Mountaineers.
“Incredible challenge for our football team not just our first road game, but to play in the environment we’re about to go play in against a quality team,” Fuente said about this weekend’s impending battle. “Coach Brown has done a great job down there and they’re a couple turnovers away from being undefeated. The environment will be electric and emotions will run high.”
This game will be a dogfight between two powerful defenses with West Virginia’s defense ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 and Virginia Tech ranked No. 3 in the ACC in scoring defense.
Through two games, the Mountaineers on average allow 15 points per game. Virginia Tech allows 12 points per game.
WVU co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker emphasized the physicality that Virginia Tech’s defense plays with.
“You’re playing a good football team,” Parker said. “One that’s hung its hat on the ability to do that throughout the test of time and you can see that through the program and see it through their defense. Us being able to compete and match that and hopefully excel at that is going to be important to the football game.
Tickets for the game sold out on Wednesday as announced by the Mountaineer Ticket Office and the theme will be Gold Rush.
Kickoff is at noon from Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on FS1.