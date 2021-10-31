For most of Neal Brown’s tenure as head coach at West Virginia, the defense has been a unit of consistent dominance.
This season, the defense has had some up-and-down play and has been unable to get off the field at times when necessary. Against No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday, the Mountaineer defense not only overcame multiple first half big plays, but it got off the field when it needed to.
“We finished on defense,” Brown said following the 38-31 win over the Cyclones. “If you think about it, we’ve been in that scenario that we just went through in the final drive. Against Oklahoma, we had a chance to get off the field on defense and we didn’t.”
“We had a chance versus Texas Tech to get off the field and we didn’t,” Brown added. “Well today, we had the chance to finish the game, and we finished the game on defense.”
Late in the fourth quarter, the WVU defense made two major stops. Iowa State drove the ball 80 yards down to the goal line before Breece Hall had the ball poked out in the endzone for a fumble resulting in a touchback.
The West Virginia offense only managed to burn 2:25 off the clock before thrusting the defense back on the field with 3:42 to play.
Iowa State got as close as the WVU 25-yard line before having to heave a last-second pass as time ran out to the endzone. It fell incomplete and the top-25 upset was secured.
Overall, Iowa State finished with 424 total yards. However, the West Virginia defense held the Cyclones to 2-of-12 (17%) on third down and forced the fourth quarter fumble.
The defense also overcame two big first quarter touchdown plays with Iowa State running back Breece Hall breaking off a 70-yard touchdown run and quarterback Brock Purdy connecting with Tarique Milton for a 68-yard touchdown pass.
Brown credited the play of the defensive veterans for stopping the Iowa State offense.
“Alonzo Addae bounced back and played big,” Brown said. “Jackie Matthews battled. Josh Chandler-Semedo was all over the field today and Dante Sills was tired but was able to finish. Our older guys stepped up on that last drive.”
The numbers may not look pretty with Iowa State scoring 31 points and gaining 424 yards, but the defense made plays and overcame adversity on multiple occasions. Just like a week ago against TCU, when it needed to, the West Virginia defense stepped up, made plays and got off the field.