During the football game between West Virginia and Duquesne on Saturday night, one player stood out.
West Virginia native and redshirt freshman wide receiver Hudson Clement made the first catch and touchdown of his collegiate career in the first quarter, as junior quarterback Garrett Greene hit Clement with a 14-yard pass into the end zone. However, that was only the beginning of what would be a huge night for Clement.
By the end of the game, Clement totaled 177 receiving yards and three touchdowns on only five receptions, including a 70-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Days before the game, redshirt senior receiver Devin Carter was injured during practice. Clement found out he would be a part of the starting lineup minutes before kickoff after Head Coach Neal Brown decided to leave Carter off the roster.
“I think I liked it better that way. If he told me ahead of time, I think I would have thought about it a lot more and it could have got to my head a little bit,” Clement said during the post-game press conference. “First few snaps, I was pretty nervous, but after that, you get into the groove of it and just start playing football.”
Immediately after the game, Brown announced in the locker room that Clement earned himself a football scholarship.
“Life is about opportunities and what do you do with your opportunities,” Brown said. “We didn’t give it to him, he earned his scholarship.”
During the press conference, Clement expressed his gratitude.
“Every day you play with that in your mind, that is sort of your goal,” Clement said. “Three touchdowns, obviously, a crazy accomplishment, but that scholarship really is the biggest thing for me.”
Clement graduated from Martinsburg High School in 2022 and won three West Virginia AAA State Championships during his time with the Bulldogs.
While in high school, Clement earned the nickname “Huddy Tuddy” for his high number of touchdown receptions. In the 2021 high school season, Clement totaled 1,711 receiving yards and 23 receiving touchdowns.
Clement also broke the school record for most receiving yards in a single game after going for 260 yards against Riverside High School (Ohio), a record that remained unbroken for 25 years.
After his senior season, Clement received the Gatorade State Player of the Year award.
He claims that while he did not expect to total three touchdowns, he had no doubt of his abilities to impact the game.
“No one really expects to go into their first college football game and play like that and score three touchdowns, but I was confident in myself,” Clement said.
Despite earning himself a scholarship, Clement says that there is still work to be done.
“Now that I got it, it doesn’t mean the work is done, it doesn’t mean the job is done,” he said.
Looking forward, Clement will be a part of the historic Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pitt. As a West Virginia native, the game holds a lot of meaning to Clement.
“Growing up, you see that rivalry all the time, you see the atmosphere,” Clement said. “You never actually think you can actually play in it, but, yeah, going into this is crazy.”