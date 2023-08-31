After an eventful summer for the University's sports, West Virginia Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker has been busy in his first year on the job.
Even with a packed schedule, Baker has enjoyed Morgantown.
“I've really had a great time, and I'm very happy to be here,” Baker said in an interview on the Mountaineer Sports Insider podcast.
The summer included the hiring of head coaches for men’s and women’s basketball, as well as Big 12 Conference realignment. While there were several surprises, Baker said that dealing with them is part of the job.
“You do this long enough, and you do it at enough places, you understand that there are times when there's lots going on and lots of chaos and you don't always control what occurs and what happens,” Baker said.
“You can only control your reaction to it.”
One thing that Baker has realized this far into his WVU tenure is how passionate Mountaineer fans are about the Backyard Brawl.
“I knew, first of all, that the fan passion here was very high,” Baker said. “I mean, I think most people nationally knew. I knew about the Backyard Brawl and I knew about the rivalry with Pitt but probably didn't understand the depths of it.”
Baker has become such a fan of the rivalry that he wants the Backyard Brawl to happen in every sport.
“You know, it's such a special rivalry and I've been pretty strong in my desire and belief that we should play Pitt in every sport we can, as many times as we can,” Baker said. “People's excitement over the Backyard Brawl Football Edition certainly cemented that."
"I mean, the enthusiasm that game alone has, we could have probably sold the stadium out twice, to be honest. And so we're very excited to have it here and to be able to get going.”
Before the Backyard Brawl, WVU will make the trip to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Baker said that he is excited for his first football game as a Mountaineer.
“It's at a place that there's gonna be a sold out crowd and a great venue,” Baker said.
“It just adds a lot of extra juice to it. So, I'm excited.”
Football season may be at the forefront of Mountaineer fans’ minds, but Baker has made efforts to take time to appreciate all of WVU Athletics.
“If I'm in town and I don't have a conflict, I'm always gonna be at the matches and games,” Baker said. “You know, that's the fun part of the job.”
Baker also emphasized the importance of developing his students' character and not just as athletes through his work at WVU.
“They don't win every match and every game, but they compete every match and every game,” Baker said. “And I think when you're in the business of developing people, you love to see people fight through adversity, overcome difficult circumstances and then continue to compete through it all.”