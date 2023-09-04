While the Mountaineers started off the season 0-1 with a loss to No. 7 Penn State, WVU football Head Coach Neal Brown still has faith in his squad.
“I'm zero discouraged with our guys,” Brown said in the post-game press conference Saturday. “They've got a team that's capable of making the Playoff, and we got a really good football team and I think time will tell."
Saturday’s contest was just one of many that the Mountaineers have had against Penn State. Even with the early loss, Brown believes this year’s team will come back stronger, like many of WVU’s past teams.
“There's been a lot of really good West Virginia teams bounce back from the loss here,” Brown said. “And I think we'll be one of those and I have no doubt that we'll bounce back, and we're onward and upward.”
The road game featured a crowd of 110,747, the fourth largest in Beaver Stadium history. Even with the competitive environment and a talented Penn State team, Brown thought the Mountaineers had opportunities to come out on top.
“I thought we had a chance to win,” Brown said. “I know we have a good football team. This is a tough place to play.”
One thing Brown said the team needs to improve on is converting on third and fourth down.
“The third downs and the fourth downs, you know, if we can convert those, then I think the game looks a lot different,” Brown said. “I'm not saying we win the game, but I think the game looks a lot different.”
Brown was happy with the defensive line performance and said he thinks the unit has improved since last year.
“I think our D-line is better,” Brown said. “I thought that they really battled. I thought we'd be able to hang in there. We were physical in the game, we tackled. I don't know how many explosive runs they had but it wasn't many. They had to work.”
While the defensive line had a good night, WVU struggled in pass defense. The Nittany Lions finished with 332 air yards.
“We're gonna have to cover better,” Brown said. “You know, if you look at who we play, there's some really good passing teams, and if we give up that many yards passing, it's gonna be a tough slate. We better get better in a hurry.”
The Mountaineers have three straight home games next, featuring Duquesne and Pitt as the first two matchups. Brown sees the last two non-conference games as opportunities to get back on track.
“We're gonna go get prepared to go win a game and then we got another rivalry coming in.”