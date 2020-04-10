The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to discover a “new normal,” and the West Virginia University football team is no exception.
In a perfect world, the Mountaineers would be on campus right now, going through spring practices in preparation for the upcoming season. That plan has been thrown out the window for now, leaving head coach Neal Brown and his staff scrambling to find solutions.
“I think however you handle this is going to have a distinct impact on how your team performs in the fall or whenever we play,” Brown said during a press conference on Wednesday.
With student-athletes currently residing in various places around the world, many aspects are now going unchecked. An increased reliance on technology has helped the Mountaineers move forward.
“We’re constantly looking for edges,” Brown said. “How can we create an edge during this time that no one expected, no one planned for? How can we create an edge? I think there’s ways to do that.”
According to Big 12 Conference rules, teams are allowed to have four hours of virtual group activities per week. The team is currently holding virtual position meetings three times a week while the remaining time is up to the individual position coaches.
With travel restrictions in place, recruiting operations have also been forced to adjust. An even greater emphasis is now being placed on video, which is being used to help recruits mimic the aspect of being on campus.
“We’re having to take our product to them, so we’ve filmed videos,” Brown said. “WVU, in general, has a great virtual tour, so we’ve utilized that. Things that are unique about our culture, unique about the way we do things, we’ve done videos and been able to get those to the families and the recruits that haven’t been here.”
Due to its easy access and widespread usage, social media has also played a pivotal role in connecting team staff and athletes.
The Mountaineers’ nutritional team has started an Instagram account: @fuelwvufootball. The goal of the account, according to a post, is to share “recipes, quarantine cooking videos, grocery lists and other nutrition resources” in order to keep student-athletes on track.
While it is a challenge to oversee the workouts of individual players, many of the Mountaineers’ accountability teams have taken to social media to share the work they are doing.
Our D-line is loaded! @dantestills working drills and is going to take some QBs souls this year.
Y’all meet @evan_36_0 all we do is work #TeamJames #HowWeDoin #trusttheclimb💛💙
If there is a lone bright spot to the novel coronavirus turning the world of college athletics upside down, it is that every team is in the same boat. While questions will continue to circulate about what the future has in store, Brown believes that the Mountaineers are handling things properly.
“When they say we can come back,” Brown said, “we’re going to be ready.”