Once again Mountaineer Nation, ESPN has called to you to decide the Best College Football Town in America.
Last week, Morgantown prevailed against Oxford, Mississippi, the home of the Ole Miss Rebels. Now, Morgantown is up against a familiar foe in State College, Pennsylvania.
State College is home to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Now, Morgantown is in the final four and its against the home of a past rival. It is up to you to decide if Morgantown truly is the Best Football Town in America.
You're deciding the best college football town in America and we're down to the final four.Who gets your vote: @PennStatefball or @WVUfootball?(📍@ShellStationsUS)— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 29, 2021