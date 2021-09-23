COLLEGE PARK, MD - SEPTEMBER 4: West Virginia fans cheer during the second half of the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD on Sept. 4, 2021.

 Photo by Duncan Slade

ESPN has been on a search to find the best college football town in America and Morgantown is the final eight. 

Through social media, ESPN has pitted town against town to determine who is the best college football town. Currently, Morgantown is up against Oxford, Mississippi, the home of the Ole Miss Rebels. 

According to votes on Twitter, Morgantown has achieved 55% of the over 21,000 votes. If you haven't yet, click down below to vote for Morgantown as ESPN's best college football town in America. 

