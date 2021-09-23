ESPN has been on a search to find the best college football town in America and Morgantown is the final eight.
Through social media, ESPN has pitted town against town to determine who is the best college football town. Currently, Morgantown is up against Oxford, Mississippi, the home of the Ole Miss Rebels.
According to votes on Twitter, Morgantown has achieved 55% of the over 21,000 votes. If you haven't yet, click down below to vote for Morgantown as ESPN's best college football town in America.
We're down to eight in our quest to determine the best college football town in America!Who gets your vote in this matchup: @OleMissFB or @WVUfootball?(📍@ShellStationsUS)— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 22, 2021