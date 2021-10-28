At the beginning of the season, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown stated that the offense would run through running back Leddie Brown. Now eight weeks into the season, Leddie Brown is the team’s leading rusher but is the offense running through him?
The short answer to that question is yes. So far this season, Leddie Brown has either taken a hand off or received a pass on 28.6% of the team’s plays. Along with the high usage rate, Leddie Brown is also responsible for 24.2% of West Virginia’s total yards gained this season.
Following a three touchdown performance in Fort Worth, Leddie Brown has a team high 10 total touchdowns, nine rushing and one receiving.
When WVU took on TCU this past Saturday, Leddie Brown set season highs in rushing attempts and touchdowns. Leddie Brown and his coaches credit the extra week of practice during the bye week to the increased numbers.
“I feel like the last two weeks, the offense practiced at a higher standard and that led to the productive game,” Leddie Brown said.
After the senior running back tallied 111 yards against TCU, Neal Brown gave the performance some high praise.
“That was his best game running the football,” Brown said.
Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker reiterated Neal Brown’s statement and built on it with some commendation of his own.
“He was much better with his eyes, I thought he strained more, hit holes more, did not miss runs and got vertical and really grinded it out,” Parker said.
Behind Leddie Brown, Garrett Greene is West Virginia’s second leading rusher but Tony Mathis Jr. is starting to get more carries and should eclipse Greene in the coming weeks.
While Leddie Brown received a season high in rushing attempts, so did fellow running back Mathis Jr. (12 carries). As Mathis Jr. took on a higher workload, the offense was able to take some pressure off of Leddie Brown.
“I was so proud of Tony today, he had 12 carries for 48 yards,” Leddie Brown said. “That was big for the team and it took a little bit more off of my shoulders.”
When looking at the rest of the Big 12, Leddie Brown ranks sixth in rushing attempts (119), eighth in yards (5533), ninth in yards per game (76.1) and fifth in rushing touchdowns (9).
While Leddie Brown’s numbers have been good for West Virginia this season, further inclusion of Mathis Jr. could help the team moving forward. Currently WVU ranks among the bottom three of the conference in rushing yards (900), rushing attempts (244) and yards per rush (3.7).
As a team, West Virginia has surpassed 100 yards rushing three times this season; those three games are also WVU’s three wins. Leddie Brown himself had over 100 yards in two of those three games with Long Island being the only exception as he did not play much of the second half.