The Big 12 football schedules were released last week, and West Virginia is set to take on both new and familiar foes. Since then, WVU President E. Gordon Gee has expressed his excitement about the upcoming season.
“It's going to be a robust season,” Gee said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum. “We're gonna have a lot of fun.”
The schedule features Big 12 newcomers UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati. The Mountaineers will play every Big 12 team except for Iowa State, Texas, Kansas and Kansas State.
“I can't wait,” Gee said. “Well, you know, I like college athletics because of the [Spirit Program] branch to the University. I know that we'll have a very spirited season.”
The Houston game will feature WVU facing off against its former head coach, Dana Holgerson, for the first time since his departure in 2018. The game will be played on Thursday, Oct. 12.
The Backyard Brawl will also be back in Morgantown for the first time since 2011. Gee said he looks forward to the matchup and mentioned how he enjoys rivalries.
“Having rivalries and having them renewed is important,” Gee said.
WVU’s other non-conference matchups will be against Penn State and Duquesne. Both games will be away.
The Mountaineers will open conference play with a home game against Texas Tech followed by a trip to TCU.
After the team’s bye week, WVU will alternate between home and away games for the remainder of the season. The first game after the rest week will be the trip to Houston to play the Cougars.
The Mountaineers will then host the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Next, the team will travel to play UCF in hopes of staying undefeated against the knights, as WVU leads the series 2-0.
Another new Big 12 team will come to Morgantown next as WVU will host BYU. It will be just the second time the two teams have played each other all-time.
A trip to Norman awaits the Mountaineers after that, as the Sooners will host WVU.
The next contest will be the team’s final home game of the 2023 season with a visit from the Cincinnati Bearcats. It will be the first matchup between the two teams since 2011.
The final contest for the Mountaineers will be an away game against Baylor.
The Mountaineers finished last season 5-7 with a 3-6 conference record. Their Big 12 wins came against Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State.
“My thought is it’s going to be very competitive, but we’re bringing in our new teams. And it’s going to be good for our fans,” Gee said.