Following West Virginia’s lopsided victory over Towson on Saturday, head coach Neal Brown said he was impressed by the team’s improvement. However, he added a large rebound is still needed to overcome their slow start this season.
The Mountaineers crushed Towson 65-7 on Saturday, amassing 624 total yards with an even 308 yards passing and 316 yards on the ground. Brown said he was impressed with his offense following the game, noting how they’ve performed well to begin the season despite the 1-2 record in three games.
“Offensively, zero turnovers are the main thing we’re looking for. We’ve got a chance offensively,” he said. “We’ve had three games in a row where we’ve done some really positive things. [The offense] ran the ball well today, and we wanted to establish that early.”
As of Sunday, WVU has the 13th-best offense in the NCAA.
Brown viewed the matchup against the Tigers as a rebound game for the team’s defensive unit, pushing them throughout the week in practice to clean up some of the early season woes.
“Defense had a good bounce-back game. We really pushed them this week in practice, and we practiced physically on that side of the ball,” Brown said. “We’re going to have to be a group that leans on our front-six. We’re going to be as good as they allow us to be.”
West Virginia is currently ranked 41 for total defense in NCAA football.
“[Defense] played more up to the level that we’re expecting, not that we’ve arrived by any means,” Brown said. “It’s the level we played at against Pitt with the same determination, same grit and resilience and all of those types of things.”
Rebounding from a 1-2 start will prove to be a challenge for Brown and his staff as they continue their conference lineup. He said players will need to overcome their negativity and continue to perform well for the rest of the season.
“I think emotionally when you’re dealing with the age group that we’re dealing with, they get over things a lot faster. If you ask about the coaching staff, it’s probably going to take a little bit,” Brown said. “Usually, about 48 hours, guys are ready to get going again. I can tune out social media. They can too. That’s how they live.”
Brown has noticed the negativity for the program during the slow start and said he and his team understand the hard work and responsibility it will take to bounce back this season.
“[The players] see all the negativity earlier in the week; they understand. They have a job to do. We’ve really stressed how to overcome things, and it’s about working,” Brown said. “They put in the work, and they were able to reap the benefits tonight. We have to continue to grow off of that, especially when we go down to Blacksburg.
It will be up to Brown and the Mountaineers to work with their players towards a season rebound with their next matchup coming in Blacksburg, Virginia, against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday — a hostile environment for an important rivalry matchup.
Kickoff against the Hokies is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, with television coverage available on ESPN.