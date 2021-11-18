After what has so far been another lackluster season with Neal Brown at the helm for West Virginia, many are wondering if his reign will end early.
Brown is currently in his third season with West Virginia and his first under a new contract extension. The contract extension was given to Brown following the 2020 season and if all six years are completed, Brown will have earned $23.85 million.
In April of 2021, the WVU athletic department announced a contract extension for Brown that raised his yearly earnings and added two seasons to the deal.
Brown was awarded the extension after finishing 6-4 with a Liberty Bowl win over Army in the 2020 campaign.
Up to this point, Brown has earned $9.3 million which equates to a lucrative $620,000 per win. That is more than double what he would make for any of the win bonuses structured into his contract – a national championship win pays $300,000.
Where Brown’s contract gets interesting is the buyout options. If Brown were to leave on his own before the end of the 2024 season, he would owe the university 25% of his remaining contract. If he left in the final two years of the contract, he would owe WVU just 12.5% of the contract.
Three years after former WVU head Dana Holgorsen signed an extension, Holgorsen decided to buy out his end of the contract. Many may remember that Holgorsen waited until Jan. 1, 2019, to submit his resignation; he did so because the buyout dropped from $2.5 million to $1 million.
Similar to Holgorsen’s deal, Brown will see large drop offs each of the last three years of his contract if he were to leave on his own.
On the other end of the spectrum, if the university were to cut ties with Brown, the payout would be much different.
If Brown is let go before the end of the 2023 season he would be owed the entirety of his remaining contract. If he were let go before Jan. 1, 2022, the school would have to pay $23.35 million, that number decreases each season by about $3-4 million.
Once the 2024 season is over, if the school were to terminate the contract, the price tag would drop to 85% of the remaining money on the deal. Between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2026, Brown would receive 85% of his money if fired.
If Brown were dismissed for violations of the law or any NCAA rules, West Virginia would not be responsible for any buyouts.
The current buyout price of $20.2 million ranks as the 10th-highest buyout in all of college football and the fourth-highest in the Big 12, according to 247 Sports. Matt Campbell ($28.3 million), Lincoln Riley ($25.1 million) and Steve Sarkisian ($20.6 million) all rank higher.
The highest buyout in college football history came just over a year ago when Auburn fired coach Gus Malzahn. Malzahn was awarded $21.45 million as his buyout from the university.