For the first time since Nov. 23, 2019, Milan Puskar Stadium is hosting a West Virginia football game without COVID-19 capacity restrictions as the stadium is set for 100% capacity against Long Island on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Since it has been nearly two years since the last full capacity game in Morgantown, it is important for everyone to know what to expect from traffic to tailgating.
Speaking of traffic, be prepared for a lot of it, not just on Saturday, but also on Friday afternoon. Morgantown is already notorious for its traffic, but you haven’t seen game-day traffic like there is on fall Saturdays in Morgantown. If you can, walk, carpool or conveniently ride the PRT.
The PRT will be open at 9:30 a.m. and will continue to run up until one hour after the game ends on Saturday.
With the delta variant on the rise in the United States, West Virginia University is taking the proper precautions to keep all spectators safe. Unvaccinated individuals are expected to wear a mask in both indoor and outdoor settings in Monongalia County.
It is highly recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Tailgating is back this fall as it was restricted last year due to COVID-19. Tailgate lots open at 7 a.m.
A new feature is available as the Tailgate Guys are providing fans a chance at a tailgating experience.
“I think the benefit that the Tailgate Guys package brings is that it defines your space and allows you just to have your guest associated with your tailgate,” executive senior associate athletics director Matt Wells said in July. “It’s concierge level service, so they’re doing most of the work for you to make it a simpler and more enjoyable experience.”
Tailgating and alcohol consumption go hand-in-hand, and WVU understands that. However, do not attempt to bring said alcohol into the stadium as the University sells a wide variety of options at concession stands. If you are your group's designated driver, sign-up in the stadium and receive a wristband and coupon for a free soda.
Another tradition that returns on Saturday is the Mountaineer Mantrip. The Mountaineer Mantrip occurs at the corner of Don Nehlen Drive and Med Center Drive two hours and 15 minutes before scheduled kickoff.
It is not forecasted to rain on Saturday, but if it was, you are still not permitted to bring an umbrella into the stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the gates opening 90 minutes before that scheduled start time (3:30 p.m. on Saturday). For students, enter the east gate. If you don’t know which side is east, use the compass app on your phone or use the sun like Lewis and Clark.