The West Virginia football team now has a large hole to fill on the defensive coaching staff.
It was announced Wednesday that Jahmile Addae, the team's defensive backs coach, would be leaving the WVU program to take the same position at the University of Georgia.
In two years as the head of the WVU secondary, Addae developed one of the most potent units in the Big 12 conference. In his first season in 2019, the Mountaineers only allowed 239 passing yards per game which placed them No. 6 in the conference.
In 2020, the West Virginia secondary took a significant leap under Addae and became the definition of an imposing defense. Along with Jordan Lesley, the duo served as co-defensive coordinators and the Mountaineers allowed 160 passing yards per game — the best passing defense in Division 1. WVU also ranked No. 23 in NCAA Division 1 FBS football in interceptions with 11.
Addae also helped accumulate multiple honors in the secondary in his two years. In 2019, Josh Norwood and Keith Washington were both named to the All-Big 12 Second Team defense. Tykee Smith earned Football Writer’s of America Freshman All-American honors as well.
In 2020, Alonzo Addae earned All-Big 12 Second Team defensive honors and Smith and Dreshun Miller were both named as honorable mentions.
Addae will be taking over at Georgia to revitalize a struggling pass defense. During this past season, the Bulldogs were No. 88 in passing yards allowed in FBS football with 249 yards per game allowed.